Disguise Announces Collection Inspired by DC’s Animated Preschool Series “Batwheels”

POWAY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Disguise, Inc., the global costume division of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, today announced an exciting collaboration inspired by DC’s hit preschool series, “Batwheels.” Disguise is bringing the vibrant and action-packed world of “Batwheels” to fans everywhere, igniting the imaginations of young super heroes with distribution plans across North America, the U.K., AU/NZ, and LATAM.

The “Batwheels” collection will include a thrilling array of kids' costumes and wearable 3D vehicles inspired by the key characters featured in the series, currently airing on Cartoon Network. Among the lineup are characters like BAM, Batman, Batgirl, and Robin, with each costume capturing the essence of their heroic personas.

President and General Manager of Disguise, Tara Cortner, expressed immense enthusiasm for venturing into the world of DC through a new, younger take on Batman and other DC characters and their popular vehicles, saying, “The show's captivating and engaging nature has successfully brought the essence of DC to a younger audience, and Disguise takes great pride in bringing these beloved characters and their incredible vehicles to life through our exceptional creations.”

Disguise is globally recognized as a leader in the design and development of innovative and cutting-edge costumes and accessories. With their widespread distribution channels, the new “Batwheels” costumes and accessories will be available online, at major retailers, and specialty stores starting in Fall 2023.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world’s largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC’s creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC’s stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery’s film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: Fly Wheels®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo Skateboard Co.®, X Power Dozer®, Disguise®, Weee-Do™ and a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.