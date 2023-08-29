Home Water Filtration Leader Multipure Unveils New Mascot and Comic Book Series

Multipure debuts mascot, Dewey The Raindrop, who doubles as comic character, The Clean Water Superhero, aimed at informing readers about the significance of drinking clean, healthy water. (Photo: Business Wire)

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Multipure, a trusted leader in the water filtration industry for more than 50 years, unveils its charismatic new mascot, Dewey. In tandem with this introduction, Multipure is launching an engaging, family friendly comic book series featuring Dewey, the Clean Water Superhero, aimed at informing readers about the significance of drinking clean, healthy water. To celebrate these initiatives, Multipure executives, accompanied by Dewey, are embarking on a multi-city tour to educate communities across the U.S. that have been hardest hit by water quality issues about the virtues of water filtration while providing safe drinking water solutions through tangible service projects.

Dewey: Clean Water Superhero

The new mascot for Multipure, a Clean Water Superhero, is on a noble quest drawing upon the indomitable force of clean and safe water. A spirited raindrop endowed with the innate powers of water, this remarkable champion channels the elemental might of water itself, bestowing aid, and support. With a playful and humorous approach, his goal is to leave a lasting impression that emboldens and motivates individuals to make informed choices for their well-being and the environment.

“Dewey symbolizes the essence of Multipure's mission—to provide pure water solutions for healthier living. With Dewey as our ambassador, we aim to further connect with local communities to spread awareness about the importance of clean water,” said Zachary Rice, President of Multipure. “Our forthcoming immersive comic book series will follow Dewey's adventures as he educates readers about water filtration, environmental conservation, and the impact of water quality on personal well-being. Through captivating storytelling and vibrant illustrations, we hope to inspire individuals of all ages to take action and make conscious choices for a safer world.”

Education Through Comic Book Adventures

Dewey takes center stage in a first-ever comic book series crafted by the Multipure Comics Group. Within the pages, Dewey embarks on heroic quests shielding the innocent and vanquishing malevolence with unparalleled prowess. In the inaugural issue, Dewey showcases his extraordinary power over temperature regulation, utilizing water's unique ability to stabilize body temperatures and thwarting the plans of the malevolent Overheater, a flame who attempts to foil a city marathon by overheating the runners.

Available for free digital downloads, the comic book series will serve as an educational tool, combining entertainment with knowledge that can foster a greater understanding of the significance of clean water and encourage positive changes. Future editions will see Dewey confront challenges such as plastic waste, ocean pollution, and the erosion of mental fortitude, all while promoting positive change and action.

Multi-city U.S. tour

As part of its ongoing commitment to clean water advocacy, Multipure, alongside Dewey, plans to enlighten communities that have been negatively impacted by water quality issues about the role water filtration can play in enhancing well-being. With an objective to inspire individuals to make informed choices, the tour will first visit Baltimore, Maryland; Flint, Michigan; and Honolulu, Hawaii this fall; with additional cities to be announced. Along the way, Dewey and the Multipure team will engage in impactful service projects, providing water filtration systems to community centers and families in need.

The tour will kick-off in Dewey’s hometown of Las Vegas where Multipure is headquartered, partnering with organizations such as Critical Care Comics, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation and Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada.

“We understand the importance of safe drinking water, especially in places like Flint, where challenges persist. Our goal is to facilitate positive change and ensure that everyone has access to clean water,” added Rice.

Stay updated on Dewey's transformative journey and inspiring initiatives by following his adventures, tour schedule and service projects at https://www.multipure.com/dewey.

About Multipure International

Multipure, a trusted leader in the water filtration industry, is committed to setting the highest standard for water quality, providing drinking water systems, filters, and purifiers for residential and commercial use around the world. Since 1970, Multipure has dominated the world market with the most certifications by the NSF and Water Quality Association to reduce and remove the widest array of contaminants that can affect both the taste and the healthfulness of water.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Multipure’s dedication to better water, better health, and a better lifestyle started more than 50 years ago as the original innovator and manufacturer of the solid carbon block filter. The company’s legacy continues into the future, developing, innovating and refining product lines that provide affordable access to cleaner, safer water for drinking, bathing and gardening.

To learn more, visit multipure.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram @Multipure.