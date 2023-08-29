ReferWell and Insightin Announce Joint Offering to Improve HRA Performance.

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReferWell, a digital health company with a proprietary scheduling platform and unique care concierge service and Insightin Health, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider whose artificial intelligence-driven platform, inGAGE™ delivers Next Best Action recommendations to improve member experience and satisfaction, have expanded their partnership to enable health plans to improve HRA performance by engaging hard to reach members.

Insightin’s industry leading inGAGE™ platform addresses non-compliance by applying machine learning and predictive analytics to improve HRA completion rates and member satisfaction. The inGAGE™ HRA workflow automation enables health plans to conduct omni-channel outreach, proactively create strategies to improve engagement, seamlessly share individualized care plans with next best action recommendations and forecast completion trends to know exactly where they are with their HRA performance in real-time. And with a dynamically branching survey logic inGAGE delivers the satisfying user-centric experience that today’s consumers have come to expect.

Adding ReferWell’s experienced Care Concierge service provides additional lift to health plans. Care Concierge team members conduct live call member outreach to connect, engage and complete the HRA with the member right on the phone. Importantly, ReferWell’s scheduling platform allows the Care Concierge to book the member for their next appointment before they finish the call.

Health plans taking advantage of Insightin and ReferWell’s HRA solution will also have real-time visibility to all HRA outreach attempts, completions, and engagement activity in one comprehensive dashboard. In addition, the combined solution enables plans to meet the additional requirements of delivering the care plan to the member and the member’s PCP.

“Sometimes, members need additional support to complete their HRA; and oftentimes health plans are resource constrained. Adding ReferWell’s Care Concierge service to our end-to-end HRA solution is seamless and easy for health plans to implement,” said Enam Noor, Founder and CEO of Insightin Health. “By combining our HRA technology with ReferWell’s advanced capabilities and team of experienced Care Concierges, health plans are better equipped to engage their members, including those hard-to-reach members, and improve the overall member experience.”

“The ReferWell/Insightin partnership continues to deliver innovative products that meet market needs,” said Vytas Kisielius, Chief Executive Officer of ReferWell. “We’re already hearing positive response from those plans we’ve spoken with. We all know getting members to complete their HRA is both important and complex. And to be able to deliver a comprehensive solution that can adjust to the plan’s needs is a unique offering versus the point solutions that one sees everywhere."

About ReferWell:

ReferWell is a digital health company with a proprietary scheduling platform and unique care concierge service that improves access to care, increases health plans’ quality performance and reduces the total cost of care, all while improving members' experience and outcomes. ReferWell, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, has grown to support plans responsible for more than 28 million covered lives across the U.S. For more information, visit www.referwell.com.

About Insightin Health

Insightin Health helps healthcare payers eliminate data silos and deliver highly satisfying consumer-centric experiences. inGAGE™ – their software as a service (SaaS) platform – is the industry leading solution for improving experience and satisfaction. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, inGAGE™ leverages the totality of the connected data, in real-time, to produce insights that drive Next Best Action (NBA) workflows to solve pressing healthcare challenges. inGAGE™ allows healthcare payers to increase lifetime member value, drive growth, and improve overall plan profitability. For more information, visit www.insightinhealth.com.