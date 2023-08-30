SEBA Hong Kong Awarded Approval-in-Principle by Hong Kong Regulator to Conduct Licensed Crypto Related-Services

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SEBA Bank, a full-service, global crypto bank providing financial solutions for the digital age (wealth management, investment, trading, and advisory services), has today announced that an approval-in-principle (AIP) from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong has been issued to its regional subsidiary, SEBA Hong Kong.

SEBA Hong Kong has received the AIP for its licence application to operate regulated activities in Hong Kong to deal in securities, including virtual assets-related products, such as OTC derivatives and structured products; advise on securities and virtual assets; and conduct asset management for discretionary accounts in both traditional securities and virtual assets.

This licence, when issued, will pave the way for SEBA Hong Kong to be part of the first group of licensed corporations in Hong Kong to conduct investment services with crypto capabilities in the market, making the Switzerland-headquartered bank a significant frontrunner in Hong Kong’s burgeoning crypto economy.

Amy Yu, CEO APAC, SEBA Hong Kong, commented: “It is exciting to be at the forefront of innovation in one of the world's leading financial and technological centres, Hong Kong. This AIP signifies that all our efforts are heading in the right direction –– SEBA group wants to service crypto investors in jurisdictions that recognise the value of digital assets. We see enormous potential in Hong Kong's journey to becoming a global crypto market leader and look forward to contributing to that trajectory. SEBA Hong Kong commends the example Hong Kong sets for regulatory standards worldwide, and values the role of this licence in expanding our regulated footprint across Asia Pacific.”

Obtaining an AIP is the first step in SEBA Hong Kong’s path to acquiring an official licence that will allow it to operate as a licensed entity once all the SFC conditions have been met. The AIP marks a significant leap forward in SEBA group's mission to secure the future of the global crypto economy and, in turn, validates SEBA Hong Kong’s position in the market as a trusted and regulated partner.

Franz Bergmueller, Group CEO, SEBA Bank, commented: “SEBA Hong Kong’s AIP is a reflection of our team's commitment towards compliance and due diligence — essential pillars of tomorrow’s digital economy. Complementing SEBA group’s established licences in Switzerland (FINMA) and Abu Dhabi (FSRA), the Hong Kong AIP significantly extends our global regulatory footprint. SEBA group aligns itself with the Hong Kong government and its financial regulators in facilitating an environment that supports the responsible growth of the digital assets industry.”

SEBA Hong Kong’s licence will be an important milestone in its Asia Pacific strategy — to be on the ground providing wealth management, investment, and advisory services for investors with the security and customer experience that accompanies a regulated institution.

About SEBA Bank – Crypto.Banking.Simplified.

Founded in April 2018 and headquartered in Zug, SEBA Bank is a pioneer in the financial industry and is the only global regulated crypto bank providing a fully universal suite of banking services in the emerging digital economy. In August 2019, SEBA Bank received a Swiss banking and securities dealer licence. The broad, vertically integrated spectrum of services, combined with the highest security standards, make SEBA Bank's value proposition unique.

CVVC Global Report and CB Insights named SEBA Bank as Top 50 Companies within the blockchain ecosystem. Aite Group awarded SEBA Bank their 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award in the "Digital Startup of the Year" category, and LinkedIn listed SEBA Bank as one of the Top Startups 2021 in Switzerland. In 2022, SEBA Bank won the Digital Assets Offering or Service at the WealthBriefing Swiss EAM Awards, and the bank was also recognised for its product offering SEBAX and won the Best ETP of the Year award in Swiss ETF Awards 2022. In 2023, SEBA Bank won the European WealthBriefing Award in the Digital Assets Solution, Fund Manager category.

For more information about SEBA Bank, please visit our website.

This document is for information only and is not intended as an offer, or a solicitation of an offer, to buy or sell any investment or other specific product/service. SEBA Bank is not licensed to conduct banking and financial activities in Hong Kong nor is SEBA Bank supervised by banking and financial authorities in Hong Kong.