Standard Custody & Trust Company and GSR to Offer Clients Secure Settlement and Escrow Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Custody & Trust Company, LLC (“Standard Custody”), a New York Department of Financial Services regulated limited purpose trust company and qualified custodian, is excited to work with GSR Markets Limited (“GSR”), a leading digital asset liquidity provider and trading firm, to support its escrow services.

As a trusted and established qualified custodian, Standard Custody understands the importance of safeguarding client assets. Standard Custody has created a seamless and secure escrow solution that clients are leveraging through its collaboration with GSR and other best-in-class trading firms.

The solution reduces counterparty risk by separating collateral from trading partners and placing it in escrow with a bankruptcy remote, regulated qualified custodian while also enabling instant and secure settlement of digital assets.

“Standard Custody is pleased to be offering solutions that reduce risk. By collaborating with an industry leader like GSR, clients can confidently access liquidity with a leading provider while significantly reducing credit and settlement risk,” said Jack McDonald, CEO of Standard Custody.

“We believe this relationship with Standard Custody will be a crucial step in the settlement and mitigation of counterparty credit exposure, further elevating standards for reliability and efficiency, and restoring market confidence,” said Rich Rosenblum, Co-Founder and President, GSR. “This type of innovation secures the existing marketplace while encouraging further institutional adoption in the space.”

For more information about Standard Custody and its escrow services, please visit standardcustody.com or contact sales@standardcustody.com.

About Standard Custody & Trust Company, LLC

Standard Custody & Trust Company is an institutional-grade custody and settlement platform for digital assets. Standard was founded and designed by leading technologists and innovators from pioneering cryptocurrency and distributed ledger technology companies blended with traditional capital markets expertise. A subsidiary of PolySign, Inc., Standard’s platform offers novel blockchain technology that provides end-to-end encryption and distributed trust protocols for securing secret keys. Standard’s integrated escrow trading platform enables investors to buy and sell digital assets directly from custody, eliminating the risk of external transfers and inefficient transactions between different providers. Standard embodies high standards for regulatory and compliance excellence, empowering financial institutions to leverage their digital asset positions with confidence in best-in-class security protocols. For more information, please visit standardcustody.com.

About GSR

GSR has ten years of deep crypto market expertise as a market maker, investment advisor and active, multi-stage investor. GSR sources and provides spot and non-linear liquidity in digital assets for token issuers, institutional investors, miners, and leading cryptocurrency exchanges. GSR is deeply embedded in every major sector of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, working with leading crypto native entrepreneurs as well as financial institutions taking their first steps into the world of digital assets.