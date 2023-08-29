HighGround Welcomes Allphase Restoration to Its Expanding Family of Water Damage Restoration Brands

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HighGround Restoration Group, INC., a national leader in the water mitigation and restoration industry, and a portfolio company of Trivest Partners LP (“Trivest”), announces the addition of Allphase Roofing & Restoration (“Allphase” or the “Company”) (https://allphaserestore.com/) to its growing family of brands.

Allphase, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, was founded by Hassan Ayoub in 2010 and services central Ohio with additional coverage in the Cleveland, Ohio market. The company has carved a niche for itself in the restoration industry with its comprehensive service offerings, along with its unwavering dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. With a rich history spanning several years, Allphase Restoration has consistently demonstrated excellence in water damage restoration, roofing, mold remediation, fire damage repair, and other related services.

Hassan spoke about joining HighGround by stating, “ Joining forces with HighGround Restoration offers a wealth of opportunities and career progression for our team. With HighGround's leadership echoing our core principles, our joint commitment to outstanding service is reinforced. Together, we anticipate a transformative phase of innovation, growth, and enhanced service for our team and the communities we're privileged to serve.”

HighGround CEO, Ben Balsley, remarked, " We are excited to welcome Allphase to the HighGround family. The acquisition provides us with a strong foothold in the Ohio market with plenty of runway to build on Allphase’s track record of growth. Hassan has built a great brand, culture, and team. With that foundation and HighGround’s support, I’m confident in a successful future.”

Trivest, the private equity firm backing HighGround, also weighed in on the acquisition. “ Our partnership with Allphase is a significant step forward for our platform. Allphase’s track record of offering exceptional restoration services to residential and commercial customers in Ohio is impressive. As they integrate with our HighGround family of brands, we anticipate an exciting expansion of our platform in the Midwest,” stated Reid Callaway, Principal.

The HighGround family of restoration brands proudly expands its portfolio with the inclusion of Allphase Roofing & Restoration. Alongside this new addition, the family of brands includes: Dry Force, Cleanup & Total Restoration (CTR), Power Dry, More Floods, Dririte, Northeast Power Dry, Same Day Restoration, PureDry Restoration, Rocky Mountain Restoration, Expert Water Removal, and Allklean. Representing every U.S. region, HighGround is on the lookout for brands and visionary founders who resonate with its core values of people, service, and growth. If you are interested in learning more or joining the HighGround family of brands, reach out at information@highgroundnow.com or visit www.highgroundnow.com.

About HighGround:

No one’s ever prepared for the chaos that comes with water, mold, fire, or smoke damage. And some contractors only make it worse. The property owner needs help from someone who knows what they’re doing – and who genuinely cares. And that’s why our family of brands come to work every day. Together, we turn chaos into calm.

HighGround brands help customers who have suffered water or fire damage by providing 24/7/365 emergency response drying and clean up services coupled with restoration and repair contracting, all while engaging with the customer’s insurance company to ensure seamless claims processing. Our brands have developed a robust referral program with residential and commercial partners by offering services such as hosted education and training, reporting and analytics, and competitive incentive compensation. This comprehensive approach allows HighGround to stay top of mind with these key referral relationships.

About Trivest:

Trivest Partners, with offices in Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the U.S. and Canada, in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 500 investments, totaling approximately $8 billion in value. The firm has roughly $5 billion in assets under management, with a growing team of over 80 professionals. Learn more at www.trivest.com