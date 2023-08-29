Weave Introduces Scan to Pay to Payment Suite

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small and medium-sized healthcare practices, today announced the addition of Scan to Pay to its comprehensive Payment Suite. This innovative feature allows businesses to streamline the payment process for their customers, enabling them to simply scan a QR code and complete their transactions within seconds.

Scan to Pay is a game-changer in the world of healthcare payments, providing a frictionless and secure experience for both providers and their clients and patients. With this new feature, patients can conveniently make payments without the need for physical cash or cards. By scanning the QR code generated by the provider from the Weave Mobile App, customers can quickly and securely complete transactions using their preferred payment method, such as digital wallets, payment plans, or by inputting credit card information.

"We are thrilled to present Scan to Pay as the latest addition to our array of payment solutions," remarked Branden Neish, Weave's Chief Product & Technology Officer. "This innovative addition underscores our dedication to leading in payment advancements and furnishing our customers with the means to process payments from anywhere, without a card or a payment terminal present."

Security is at the forefront of Weave's Scan to Pay feature. With advanced encryption technology, businesses and customers can trust that payment information is kept private and secure throughout the transaction. This gives peace of mind to both parties involved, instilling confidence in customers while ensuring businesses meet high-security standards.

Weave's Payment suite, already known for its robust capabilities, has now become even more versatile with the addition of Scan to Pay. Practices can enjoy the benefits of this new feature by providing their customers with seamless payment experiences, offering multiple payment options, and improving overall customer satisfaction. The integration of Scan to Pay into the Payment Suite further solidifies Weave's commitment to helping healthcare businesses thrive in the digital age.

For more information about Weave and its communication software solutions, please visit www.getweave.com/weave-payments/.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/.