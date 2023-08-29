Infospectrum Expands Contract with Spire Global to Enhance Vessel-Tracking Capabilities

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infospectrum has expanded its agreement with Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, to acquire historical vessel-tracking data in addition to port event information.

The maritime analytics market is expected to be over $2 billion by 2028. Spire’s historical automatic identification system (AIS) data and Port Events solution — which supplies live and historical vessel arrival and departure times in ports, anchorages, terminals and canals — provides visibility into a vessel’s entire journey. Through the integration of Spire’s APIs, Infospectrum can deliver industry-leading insights and solutions for risk management, compliance, and trade approval to the shipping, commodities, and energy markets.

“The insights we provide underpin trading and credit decisions every day and contribute to the effective management and mitigation of risk,” said Magnus Evjebraaten, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Infospectrum. “With the addition of Spire AIS data along with Port Events, we are able to empower our clients globally to accurately, quickly and confidently assess risk and seize viable opportunities in what are the most challenging commercial environments.”

