Limoneira Capitalizes on Water Fallowing Conservation Program with Yuma Mesa Irrigation and Drainage District and the United States Bureau of Reclamation

SANTA PAULA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced that it has entered into an initial fallowing program with Yuma Mesa Irrigation and Drainage District (“YMIDD”) and the United States Bureau of Reclamation (“BOR”) and will commit to fallow owned land through, at least, calendar 2025.

The Company expects to receive approximately $1.32 million annually, paid in quarterly installments, for fallowing 581 acres out of its 1,300 acres of farmland in Yuma, Arizona. YMIDD will refrain from diverting Colorado River water that otherwise would have been used to irrigate fallowed lands so that the saved water may be retained in Lake Mead as Colorado River System Conservation Water, increasing the supply and elevation of Lake Mead and helping to avoid water shortages in Arizona and the lower basin.

Harold Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer of Limoneira, stated, “ Even after the recent non-strategic asset sales, we continue to manage approximately 11,100 acres of land with approximately 21,000-acre feet of owned water, usage and pumping rights. We are finding great monetization opportunities for our water assets by either fallowing acreage, leasing pumping rights or selling the water rights for significant appreciation over our investments. We believe this water monetization in Yuma, Arizona is just the beginning of additional future opportunities for our abundant water assets.”

Mr. Edwards continued, “ We spent many years of striving to improve our stewardship of water on all of our properties and this has enabled us to reduce our usage and increase our available water for future monetization opportunities.”

Limoneira Company, a 130-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lē moñ âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 11,100 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, please visit www.limoneira.com.

