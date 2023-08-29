Metric5 Wins JV Contract to Provide IT Transformation Services for Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metric5 today announced it has won a joint venture (JV) contract with Octo, an IBM company, to provide IT transformation services for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Office of IT (OIT). The five-year contract was awarded to the Octo Metric JV and has a total value of $29 million.

Metric5 will provide continuous learning and transformation support for CMS personnel and programs through training delivery and hands-on coaching. Focusing on transparency, alignment, communication, collaboration, and business agility, Metric5 will support the OIT's cultural and organizational efforts.

CEO of Metric5, Abu Malik, said, “ Octo and Metric5 have a long history of partnering successfully on projects that positively impact the health and safety of our nation. We are excited to begin working with Octo at CMS, bringing top-notch talent and solutions while helping to break down barriers alongside OIT to create better business outcomes.”

About Metric5

Metric5 is a customer-focused, employee-driven, small business that is passionate about leading collaborative digital transformation and modernization within the Federal Government. Our mission-focused technology and management services advance customer success through premier Agile DevSecOps and Cloud-centric approaches. As a small business, we bring expertise, agility, and flexibility to every customer initiative. Our services include Agile Transformation, Application Development, DevSecOps, Cloud Engineering, User Experience (UX) Design, Data Architecture/Management, Data Analytics, ERP and CRM, Quality Assurance, Operations and Maintenance Support, and Program/Project/Product Management. Learn more at www.metric5.com.