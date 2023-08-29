Aumentum Technologies and InvoiceCloud Transform the Digital Payment Experience for Tax Organizations and Their Constituents Through New Integrated Solution

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aumentum Technologies and InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT) solution for online bill payment services, today announced a new integrated solution to enhance the tax payment experience and streamline county tax offices’ internal efficiencies. Since April 2022, Aumentum Technologies and InvoiceCloud have collaborated to architect numerous streamlined solutions to provide tax organizations with a robust payments and customer communications experience, including customizable payment reminders and reporting capabilities.

“InvoiceCloud’s market-leading solution and seamless integration capabilities made it an easy decision to work together to provide tax organizations with best-in-class, robust payment solutions,” said Aumentum Technologies Executive Vice President, Andrew Wright. “Together, we remain dedicated to helping our customers save both time and money with our streamlined, joint offering.”

Built on true-SaaS technology, InvoiceCloud’s solutions are cloud-native, meaning county tax offices have the latest features in electronic bill presentment and payment processing, all without costly customizations or upgrades. The solution drives digital payment adoption, discourages taxpayer delinquencies, and reduces customer service calls by an average of 39% with modern payment options and an intuitive design (based on a limited subset of customers that went live from 2015-2021 and tracked/provided payment-related call data in their first 12 months on their previous platform and the InvoiceCloud solution, respectively). Convenient digital options such as PayPal, Venmo, and Pay by Text (in addition to traditional payment methods) have also yielded immediate benefits to treasurers’ offices—for example, one joint customer reported 75% Pay by Text adoption in their first payment collection cycle with the integrated solution.

“The expansion of InvoiceCloud’s relationship with Aumentum Technologies is a testament to the value our integrated solution is driving, not just to county treasurers and tax collectors, but to taxpayers as well,” said InvoiceCloud Vice President, Alliances and Business Development, Paul Applegate. “Aumentum Technologies shares our customer-first approach, and we look forward to continuing to work together to provide county governments with a more streamlined, modern, and frictionless billing and payments experience that drives digital engagement and lowers cost.”

To learn more about InvoiceCloud and Aumentum Technologies’ joint offering, click here.

About Aumentum Technologies:

Aumentum Technologies designs, develops, markets and supports a family of Property Tax and Valuation solutions for County, City, Township and State governments. For six decades our experienced team has focused on developing and delivering state-of-the-art software to our government customers. Through hundreds of installations and deployments around the world, our customers have experienced the benefits of effective property administration, valuation and taxation for their constituents.

Our team of accomplished professionals develops the highest quality software products on the most modern and scalable technology platform, drawing from over 3,000 combined years of experience and an array of professional accreditations including: State Certified Real Property Appraisers, Microsoft Certified Solution Developers, IAAO Designated Appraisal Professionals, Certified Project Management Professionals, Certified Organizational Change Practitioners, Certified Scrum Masters, Certified Information Systems Security Professionals, Microsoft Certified Azure Solutions Architect Experts, Certified General Appraisers, and Microsoft Power BI Certification to name a few. We put this expertise to work for our customers across the country to help them better serve their constituents.

*For information concerning Aumentum Technologies and its products and services, please visit: www.aumentumtech.com

*For additional information, please follow Aumentum Technologies social media account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aumentum-tech/mycompany/

About InvoiceCloud:

InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution, is a leading provider of online bill payment services. Founded in 2009, the company has grown to be one of the leading disruptors in the cloud-based electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space, helping institutions put customer experience first. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement, loyalty, and efficiency while reducing churn and missed payments in the process. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.

About EngageSmart:

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of June 30, 2023, EngageSmart serves 109,700 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and 3,400 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across several core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, Healthcare and Giving. For more information, visit www.engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

