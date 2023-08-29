Radiaction Medical Raises $12.6 Million in Series C2 Funding and Elects Christopher Barys as a New Member to Its Board of Directors

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radiaction Medical, LTD (“Radiaction”), a medical device company whose mission is to provide radiation protection to the entire medical staff during interventional procedures, today made two announcements. First, it has raised $12.6 million in Series C2 funding led by U.S. private equity fund InnovaHealth Partners with participation from additional co-investors. Second, the company elected Christopher Barys to serve on its Board of Directors. Barys joins the organization with 30+ years of medical device sales, marketing, and business experience, including leading growth and innovation within the cardiac catheterization and image-guided spaces.

Radiation exposure within the catheterization lab presents significant occupational health risks. Studies have shown an increased risk for brain tumors, breast cancer, cataracts, cognitive degradation, thyroid disease, fetal exposure, and orthopedic injuries when exposed to ionizing radiation. The need for advanced solutions is imperative.

The novel Radiaction system is the first and only advanced technology to proactively block radiation at the source, providing comprehensive, head-to-toe radiation protection to the entire interventional team while allowing unencumbered patient care, access, and service. Radiaction is clinically supported with extensive lab testing and real-world, peer-reviewed, published literature validating its performance in clinical settings.

Barys says, “ I am thrilled to be a part of Radiaction’s mission to provide advanced radiation protection to the entire procedural staff. Now more than ever, the medical community needs innovative solutions to pressing systemic problems. Radiaction is disrupting the industry for the better. I am looking forward to supporting Radiaction in bringing its radiation reduction solution to every catheterization lab in the U.S. and abroad.”

Radiaction is rapidly expanding its footprint in the United States, adding new sites to its user base, providing key support staff to ensure the success of each system installation, developing additional features, and growing its clinical publication pipeline to support the technology’s performance with clinical data.

Jonathan Yifat, Radiaction CEO, is enthusiastic about this next phase, saying, “ This current financing round is a significant step forward, one that enables us to expand our reach further, lead with exceptional customer support, and provide this essential technology to protect those who care for patients.” He continues, “ The addition of Christopher Barys is a tremendous asset to the strategic composition of our Board of Directors. Chris has a proven track record of market development and growth within the interventional space we aim to serve. He brings a keen eye for strategic opportunities and will help guide our company through its next stages of growth.”

About Radiaction

Radiaction Medical, Ltd., is revolutionizing radiation protection for interventional medical teams, focused on specialties that endure the highest exposure rates and serious health risks. In a complete departure from current solutions that shield or clothe users to block radiation, the company created Radiaction, a plug-and-play addition to C-arm systems that dynamically and proactively blocks up to 97% of scatter radiation at the source, offering head-to-toe protection for everyone in the room. Radiaction has received CE Marking and FDA clearance and is currently being marketed in North America.

Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Radiaction Medical was founded by Amir Belson, MD, with lead investor InnovaHealth Partners, LP. Engineering excellence allows the company to surmount real-world challenges and limitations and make a lasting impact. To learn more about Radiaction Medical and the breakthrough Radiaction system, visit www.radiactionmedical.com and follow us on Twitter/X or LinkedIn.