Veda Partners with OutCare to Support Health Equity for LGBTQ+ Communities

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veda, a health technology provider specializing in accurate, curated provider data, has partnered with OutCare Health, a leading organization championing LGBTQ+ health equity.

The groundbreaking collaboration addresses the unique needs of LGBTQ+ communities by incorporating the data from OutCare Health’s OutList®, the largest, most comprehensive directory of LGBTQ+ affirming providers, into the high-quality provider data that Veda delivers to its health plan customers.

The OutList® features thousands of providers across all specialties nationwide. The collaboration will make it easier for patients to find providers and for health plans to build LGBTQ+ affirming provider networks.

The need for accurate and inclusive provider data has never been more critical. More than half of LGBTQ+ patients experience stigma in healthcare settings, and more than 92% believe it's crucial to find LGBTQ+ affirming healthcare providers.

“By leveraging OutCare Health's comprehensive OutList® through Veda's robust provider data solutions, health plans can make informed decisions, ensure accurate and meaningful referrals, and provide members with timely access to the quality care they deserve,” said OutCare Health Founder and President, Dr. Dustin Nowaskie.

“Many of the health plans that we work with are actively looking for ways to ensure their members have access to LGBTQ+ affirming care,” said Meghan Gaffney, CEO and co-founder of Veda. “They know that patients in LGBTQ+ communities report higher rates of negative health experiences and have higher risk for medical and mental health conditions. Our customers are taking action, and this partnership enables us to help health plans in all communities deliver affirming and supportive experiences for their members.”

Recent research by OutCare Health and Healthgrades laid bare the critical need for patients to find informed and supportive doctors. The survey revealed that LGBTQ+ patients are more likely to have skipped care in the past year and less likely than the heterosexual cisgender population to have had important health screenings. Even more troubling, 18% of LGBTQ+ patients have experienced medical trauma, 125% the rate reported by cisgender, heterosexual patients.

Together, OutCare Health and Veda are revolutionizing the healthcare landscape by empowering health plans to prioritize LGBTQ+ health equity and create more inclusive, affirming healthcare experiences for all LGBTQ+ people.

The two organizations will host an America’s Health Insurance Plans webinar on October 25. Visit www.ahip.org/webinars soon to register for the webinar titled Is Your Provider Directory Offering Inclusive Access for LGBTQ+ Members?

About OutCare Health

OutCare Health is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting health equity for LGBTQ+ communities worldwide. OutCare’s mission is to empower LGBTQ+ people with comprehensive information, resources, support, and education, including an affirming healthcare provider directory, mentorship, training, research, community building, support groups, webinar series, blogs, and much more. OutCare’s vision is to create a world where every LGBTQ+ person has access to quality healthcare and feels empowered to live their healthiest, most authentic life. To learn more about OutCare, visit outcarehealth.org and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

About Veda

Veda blends science and imagination to solve healthcare’s most complex data issues. Through human-in-the-loop Smart Automation, our solutions dramatically increase productivity, enable compliance and empower healthcare businesses to focus on delivering care. Veda is simple to use and requires no technical skills or drastic system changes, because we envision a future for healthcare where data isn’t a barrier—it’s an opportunity. To learn more about Veda, visit vedadata.com and follow on LinkedIn.