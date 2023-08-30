Financial Services Company Groww to Partner With Asia Cup 2023

BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bangalore-based financial services company, Groww, announced today that they would be the Powered By sponsors for the Asia Cup 2023, one of international cricket’s most prestigious tournaments, that kicks off on the 30th of August in Multan and will see Asia’s top 6 teams face off to be crowned continental champions.

Founded in 2016, Groww is one of India’s leading financial services companies, operating multiple businesses across distribution, broking, lending and recently ventured into Asset Management after acquiring Indiabulls AMC. Last month, Groww introduced its latest innovation in consumer payments with Groww Pay.

Speaking on their association, Harsh Jain, Co-Founder and COO, Groww said, “Our purpose is to make financial products accessible to everyone in India. This partnership amplifies our efforts to create financial awareness among hundreds of millions of Indians, who watch cricket and support our country."

Mr Jay Shah, President, Asian Cricket Council stated “It is with great pleasure that we welcome on board Indian home grown, Financial Services company Groww as a sponsor for the Asia Cup 2023. The Asia Cup is a prestigious event and has grown in stature and participation over the years, a trajectory that mirrors Groww’s growth as well. We look forward to a fruitful and exciting association.”

The Asia Cup will have 13 Matches played between the 30th of August and 17th of September across Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and will feature India, Pakistan, and Nepal in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan comprise Group B.