PsychiaTreat Selects eClinicalWorks EHR and healow to Improve Patient Satisfaction and Engagement

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that PsychiaTreat has selected the eClinicalWorks Behavioral Health solution to improve patient care delivery. This move is expected to enhance the clinic's efficiency, improve patient care, and streamline operations. PsychiaTreat specializes in treating veterans suffering from mental illness, providing them with cutting-edge treatments approved for PTSD, severe depression, and more.

The Behavioral Health solution from eClinicalWorks offers a range of features and benefits, specifically designed to meet the unique needs of mental health providers. The solution includes custom note templates, medication management, and treatment planning, enabling physicians to collaborate and provide coordinated care.

"We are excited to partner with eClinicalWorks and healow to improve our patient satisfaction and care delivery," said Itiel Cohen, cofounder and CEO of PsychiaTreat. "eClinicalWorks will enable us to streamline our workflows and improve our operational efficiency. Their cutting-edge technology and ability to stay at the forefront of software engineering was a big draw for us. The advanced features of the behavioral health solution and the seamless patient engagement solutions will help us provide better patient care and allow us to make data-driven decisions."

Along with the Behavioral Health solution, PsychiaTreat has access to the healow® suite of patient engagement tools, which help improve patient satisfaction and streamline internal processes. This includes:

About PsychiaTreat

PsychiaTreat is a new Behavioral Health Clinic located in Nassau County, NY. We provide traditional treatments and medication management, as well as cutting-edge interventional treatments for patients who are struggling. For more information, visit https://psychiatreat.com/.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at plus.healow.com.