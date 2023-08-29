Clearblue® Launches First Ever At-Home Product That Can Indicate a Woman’s Current Stage of Menopause¹

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearblue®, the world’s #1 selling brand in home pregnancy and fertility tests2, is expanding to a new category – menopause. Women in or approaching menopause are underserved consumers, as more than two in three women feel unprepared to take on their menopause journey3, and only 45% feel they have enough information to manage it4. In response, Clearblue® is turning up the volume on the menopause conversation by launching its new Clearblue® Menopause Stage Indicator, the first and only product to combine a woman’s urine FSH measurements with her age and cycle history to indicate her likely menopause stage.1

“The topic of menopause has 10x more searches than fertility, yet only makes up 25% of the conversation size4,” said Leah Wood, Clearblue® Brand Director. “The silence around it is palpable and it’s our hope that if women have more information about where they are in their menopause journey, they’ll feel more empowered to turn up the volume, talk about it, and embrace this new stage in life.”

The Clearblue® Menopause Stage Indicator securely stores results on the free-to-download app5 Menopause Stage – Clearblue me®. The app determines her likely menopause stage1 by combining the results of five urine FSH tests, with her cycle history and age. Consumers can generate and print their personalized report to bring to their healthcare professional to have an informed conversation about menopause and potential treatment options. The app also allows women to track symptoms and cycles and offers lots of credible educational content and articles covering a range of topics from understanding the different stages of menopause, to managing symptoms, and even to helping her prepare for her doctor’s visit.

“I am thrilled to be teaming up with Clearblue® for the launch of their Menopause Stage Indicator. It is a groundbreaking product that will be beneficial for both women and healthcare professionals,” said menopause expert, Dr. Heather Hirsch, MD, MS, MSCP. “The menopause transition can lead to an array of different and frustrating symptoms that can make women feel confused, but having a diary log of symptoms, cycle history, and the results from the FSH tests will certainly help clinicians make a more accurate diagnosis and start the dialogue of safe and available treatment options if appropriate.”

How it Works:

Step 1: Purchase the Clearblue® Menopause Stage Indicator and download the free Menopause Stage - Clearblue me® app (available on iOS or Android)5

Step 2: Create your account in the app and follow the in-app instructions to get ready for testing.

Step 3: Take 5 FSH urine tests over the course of 10 days (one test every other day). The app combines your FSH test results with cycle history and age to determine your likely menopause stage.1

Step 4: Generate your personalized report, which includes your likely menopause stage1, FSH test results and last six weeks of tracked symptoms to share with your healthcare professional.

"Clearblue® has been a pioneer of innovation in the pregnancy and fertility category for over 35 years,” said Dr. Fiona Clancy, PhD, R&D Senior Director at Clearblue®. “But we know a woman's reproductive journey doesn't end with trying to get or getting pregnant - the journey continues as do her questions about what comes next. The Clearblue® Menopause Stage Indicator is a game-changer that will help empower women with information and understanding of their menopause journey.”

The Clearblue® Menopause Stage Indicator will be available for purchase at retailers across the United States.

More information can be found at https://clearblue.com/menopause/stage-indicator, or by following along on social with the hashtag #MenoStage or @clearblue on Instagram.

This product is not suitable if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, are taking hormonal birth control, hormone replacement therapy, medications affecting FSH, have PCOS, or after surgical procedures which affect your cycle. If unsure about suitability, speak to your healthcare professional.

Not for contraceptive use.