META Realty Announces Its Partnership with Blok

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--META Realty, an estate agency owned by Kevin Knight and Erin Jones, is excited to announce its partnership with Blok, to provide their day-to-day management, brokerage technology and back office support structure.

“We want META Realty to be a well-oiled machine, a sum of parts all working effortlessly within a system,” says Kevin. He and Erin have plans to gradually expand META Realty’s operations through Central Texas and into other metros across the country. “Blok is able to fill out and fine-tune this system and are willing to adapt, grow and be flexible with us – and that made it an easy decision to proceed with the partnership.”

“We at Blok are incredibly excited to partner with a forward-thinking brokerage such as META Realty and we are thrilled to be on this journey with them,” says Chase Knowles, Co-Founder of Blok.

With nearly 20 years of collective real estate experience, Kevin and Erin both recognized a gap in the market for an innovative, tech-forward brokerage. Today META Realty is integrating new technology such as blockchain, crypto currency and AI-based solutions into their business.

But while they embrace progressive technology that streamlines operations, META Realty also believes in customer-first service and is committed to providing mentorship and support for its agents.

“We are convinced that the traditional services that a brokerage offers will not change – but the way these services are offered has to change over time,” says Kevin. “We refuse to be reactive and know that our proactivity puts us at the forefront of the industry for decades to come.”

About META Realty

Founded in 2022 by industry veterans Kevin Knight and Erin Jones, META Realty is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Boasting nearly two decades of combined real estate expertise, the brokerage seamlessly integrates traditional values with contemporary technology. META Realty prides itself on agent support, mentorship, marketing prowess, and unwavering integrity. For more information, visit https://metarealty.com

About Blok

With Blok, Real Estate Agents can now own their own brokerage and unique brokerage brand. By providing brand development, marketing, technology, transaction, compliance, accounting and legal services, Blok enables top Real Estate Agents, Teams and Boutique Brokerages to focus on serving their customers. To learn more about Blok visit https://blokpartners.co.