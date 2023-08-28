Tigo Energy Delivers Advanced Solar Fleet Management and Monitoring Services in Australia

CONCORD, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) (“Tigo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy storage solutions, today announced that long-time customer SCE Energy Solutions has deployed Tigo Fleet Manager, an extension to the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, featuring a powerful interactive dashboard that provides rich and actionable system performance data from the fleet down to the module level. SCE Energy Solutions (SCE) uses Tigo EI Fleet Manager to uncover and operationalize sophisticated insights about the growing fleet of solar systems in its care to deliver the highest possible standards of performance, reliability, financial stability, and safety to its customers.

With more than 3.44 million photovoltaic installations deployed, the installers behind Australia's growing solar energy sector need advanced solutions to deploy, monitor, and manage constantly expanding portfolios of customer solar systems. As a Tigo Energy customer for over a decade, SCE now uses the EI Fleet Manager to monitor system performance and manage operations and maintenance (O&M) across the more than 20,000 solar modules deployed in its fleet of customer systems by operationalizing system performance data down to the individual component and fully using customizable groupings of systems by common attributes like equipment type, location, size, or status.

"Tigo Fleet Manager has been a game-changer for us because it provides unprecedented visibility into our customer fleet, allowing us to deliver on our system performance commitments and offering valuable new services," said Jon De Martin, CEO at SCE Energy Solutions. "As our solar portfolio continues to grow, it would have been nearly impossible to consolidate the countless data points we rely on to deliver best-in-class customer service. Beyond performance monitoring, we now have such fine-grained visibility into the hardware we’ve deployed that it has completely transformed our operations and maintenance. Tigo EI Fleet Manager, combined with the TS4 MLPE platform, allows us to deliver superior performance as we grow into more and larger solar systems."

SCE customer De Bortoli Wines is Australia’s 6th largest overall and second largest family winery. With the goal of 10% energy reduction per year, the winemaker engaged SCE to update and expand its optimized solar generation capacity to 1.15MW. The new system comprises more than 2,200 solar modules, including the existing ones, yielding De Bortoli Wines a system that now offers protection to first responders with rapid shutdown, Tigo optimization to protect system performance from module soiling issues common to winery operations, and module-level monitoring for detailed insight to system performance. Through the Tigo EI Fleet Manager, SCE leverages sophisticated new data visualizations designed to elevate what is actionable, reduce alert fatigue, and present installers with an intuitive interface that tracks critical operational, production, and consumption data across all modules at the De Bortoli site.

“We are a sustainability-driven winery with a comprehensive plan to reduce our impact on the environment, and the large increases in energy costs of late only further validated the decision to expand our solar generation infrastructure aggressively,” said Tarek Heiland, head engineer at De Bortoli Wines. “SCE has been a great partner throughout the upgrade and expansion process, and we are excited to have the latest Tigo technology for safety and performance. This solar system now covers 30-35% of our total energy usage in full generation, and we could not be happier about this investment.”

From visibility into pending and in-progress installations to comprehensive system and production status indicators, the EI Fleet Manager offers system diagnosis and in-depth monitoring of more than a dozen critical health and performance metrics for deployed solar systems. With this level of visibility, Tigo EI Fleet Manager makes it easy to pinpoint and quickly deploy mitigations across devices from various vendors, from the system level down to the module. Tigo EI Fleet Manager supports all system sizes – including residential, commercial, and industrial solar deployments – and use cases, from large multi-system fleets to individual systems, in meeting their safety and financial goals. SCE has deployed Tigo IE Fleet Manager across its entire portfolio of customer systems, including De Bortoli Wines, Planet Fitness, the headquarters of Komatsu, Australia, and more.

"We are delighted to see major solar installation companies like SCE fully exploit the power of energy data with EI Fleet Manager to improve the solar customer experience, deliver valuable new services, and streamline internal operations," said Zvi Alon, CEO at Tigo Energy. "As the volume and fidelity of data produced by solar systems grow, so must the sophistication, speed, and ease with which that data can be turned into actionable information. Our fleet tools do exactly that, and the installers who make full use of them create benefits for their customers and their operations. We look forward to continuing our journey with SCE as they grow their business and continue raising the bar for solar performance, reliability, and safety in Australia."

For more information about Tigo EI Fleet Manager and how solar installers like SCE Energy Solutions leverage the platform to manage growing portfolios of customer installations, please read the case study here. For more information about SCE utilizing Tigo Flex MLPE TS4-A-O, please read the case study here. To learn more about Tigo EI Fleet Manager, please schedule a demo with a Tigo account manager.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.