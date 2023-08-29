Ashco Exteriors Partners with All Craftsmen Exteriors

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ashco Exteriors (https://ashcoexteriors.com/) (“Ashco” or the “Company”), a leading provider of roofing and exterior restoration and remodeling services, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with All Craftsmen Exteriors (https://allcraftsmenexteriors.com/) (“All Craftsmen”).

Led by Jeff Granowski and Carl Wheaton, All Craftsmen has been providing high-quality roof replacement, repair, and other exterior services in Minnesota since 2005. All Craftsmen is headquartered in Burnsville, MN and adds a complementary set of geographies in and around Minnesota to Ashco’s portfolio. All Craftsmen is focused on residential and multi-family roofing including roof replacement and hail damage roof repair.

Jason Jeppesen, Founder and CEO of Ashco, commented, “We are excited to partner with Jeff and Carl at All Craftsmen. They have a fantastic reputation in Minnesota and their team is an excellent cultural fit with Ashco. We are excited about Ashco’s tremendous growth, and we are confident that the partnership with All Craftsmen will only serve to accelerate it.”

Jeff Granowski, Founder and CEO of All Craftsmen, commented, “All Craftsmen had plenty of options to choose from when it came to picking a partner, but the choice to partner with Ashco couldn’t have been easier. Ashco has an unbeatable reputation in the market, and we are excited to participate in and contribute to their growth while providing the highest quality service to our customers.”

Ashco remains active in looking for additional businesses to partner with as it creates a national platform to best serve its customers.

About Ashco Exteriors

Ashco Exteriors is a leading provider of roofing and exterior restoration and remodeling services, including roofing, windows, siding, and gutters. Ashco was founded in 2000 and has been serving residential customers in Minnesota for over two decades. Headquartered in Spring Lake Park, MN, Ashco is a rapidly growing platform and is actively seeking to expand its footprint in the U.S. Additional information is available at https://ashcoexteriors.com/.

About All Craftsmen Exteriors

All Craftsmen Exteriors is a provider of exterior restoration and remodeling services, headquartered in Burnsville, MN. All Craftsmen’s services are focused on residential and multi-family roof repair and replacement. Additional information is available at https://allcraftsmenexteriors.com/.