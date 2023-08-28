Trinity Group Realty and Blok Join Forces

AZLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Group Realty is pleased to announce its partnership with Blok, a management system that enables the brokerage to efficiently scale their operations and build their business.

Trinity Group Realty was founded by Chris Reeves with one goal in mind – to provide a comprehensive service to its agents so that they can provide the ultimate white-glove treatment to their clients without being held back by time-consuming administrative duties. “We recognized that there was very little support for agents from existing brokers and saw an opportunity for a more effective approach,” says Chris Reeves, Founder at Trinity Group Realty. “We are dedicated to nurturing our agents' professional and personal development and striving to become the ultimate brokerage for their growth.”

The partnership with Blok has allowed Trinity Group Realty to evolve from a top producing team of agents into a full-service brokerage. “We partnered with Blok because it gave us the opportunity to launch our brokerage with the necessary tools in place,” says Chris. “Blok handles the non-core functions including back office, contract to close, financials and marketing so we can do what we do best - sell houses.”

The partnership with Blok couldn’t come at a better time. With the North Texas region experiencing rapid growth, the property market presents an excellent opportunity to either purchase a new home or investment property – and the agents from Trinity Group Realty are ready to meet the demand. “Armed with extensive expertise across all facets of the real estate market, we are well-positioned to lead our clients with unparalleled knowledge and guidance,” says Chris.

Trinity Group Realty has already made a name for itself, with a brand built on client loyalty and referrals, and defined by exceptional customer service, consistent follow-ups and going above and beyond to provide a level of care that exceeds expectations. Now, with a solid operational foundation in place, the brokerage is aiming to grow into a team of 12 by the end of the year, and triple that by the end of 2024.

“We at Blok could not be happier to partner with Chris and Trinity Group Realty,” says Chase Knowles, Co-Founder of Blok. “We have been very impressed with the brand’s ethos of excellent service to both clients and agents, and we look forward to assisting their growth.”

About Trinity Group Realty

Founded in 2017 as a team by Realtor® Chris Reeves, Trinity Group Realty is headquartered in Fort Worth in North Texas. With over three decades of combined real estate expertise, Chris and his team strive to exceed client expectations. As a full-scale brokerage, Trinity Group Realty has a mission to educate, impart knowledge, and deliver value to their clients and agents. For more information, visit https://trinitygrouprealty.com.

About Blok

With Blok, Real Estate Agents can own their own brokerage and unique brokerage brand. By providing brand development, marketing, technology, transaction, compliance, accounting, broker and legal services, Blok enables top Real Estate Agents, Teams and Boutique Brokerages to focus on serving their customers. To learn more about Blok, visit https://blokpartners.co.