WEST ELM LAUNCHES KIDS COLLABORATION WITH FASHION DESIGNER JOSEPH ALTUZARRA

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global design company, West Elm, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of a new collaboration with Joseph Altuzarra, the founder and creative director of luxury women’s ready-to-wear fashion brand, Altuzarra. The Joseph Altuzarra for West Elm Kids collection features furniture with elevated finishes as well as textiles and decorative accessories that are infused with Altuzarra’s own hand-drawn motifs. Created as a love letter to his two daughters, the sophisticated collection celebrates the signature artistry of Altuzarra while maintaining kid-friendly functionality.

“Our collaboration with Joseph is everything you would expect from this incredibly talented fashion designer,” said Day Kornbluth, President at West Elm. “With two daughters of his own, he knows exactly what parents are looking for, and we’re excited for our customers to discover this gorgeous collection.”

“I am thrilled to be collaborating with West Elm Kids on this collection of nursery and children’s room furniture and accessories, marking my first foray into the world of home,” said Altuzarra. “When I became a father, I discovered a white space for chic, sophisticated interiors that were both beautiful and functional. Together with West Elm Kids, we created pieces that harmoniously blend style and practicality, capturing the whimsy and wonder of childhood.”

Key items from the 42-piece capsule collection include the Clouds Crib & Kids Sheeting ($34-$199), Children’s Pajamas ($39.50-$44.50), Shooting Stars Quilt ($139-$199), Oval Mirror ($299), Ribbon Pendant Light ($299), Upholstered Crib ($1,199) and the 7 Drawer Dresser ($1,599).

To learn more about the collection, please visit westelm.com/josephaltuzarra.

Joseph Altuzarra + West Elm Kids will also be available for purchase in Canada, beginning on August 28th at westelm.ca/josephaltuzarra.

Customers are also invited to join the conversation about the collaboration on social media with @westelmkids and @josephaltuzarra.

ABOUT WEST ELM KIDS:

Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design company dedicated to transforming people’s lives and spaces through creativity, style, and purpose. In 2021, West Elm expanded the brand’s offerings to create the West Elm Kids collection. West Elm Kids celebrates the brand’s original, modern designs and ‘Good Design’ approach through a curated assortment of GREENGUARD, Fair Trade Certified™, and 100 percent organic cotton products. West Elm Kids currently offers more than 2,000 products for baby, kids, and teens. West Elm is a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM), the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the fleet of best-in-class brands.

ABOUT JOSEPH ALTUZARRA:

Joseph Altuzarra is the designer and creative director of the luxury women’s ready-to-wear brand Altuzarra. Raised by a Chinese-American mother and French father in Paris, Joseph’s work champions his multicultural upbringing, drawing on art, film, and craft for inspiration. Commended by the CFDA as Womenswear Designer of the year in 2014 and the Accessories designer of the year in 2017, as well as being featured as a judge on Amazon’s ‘Making the Cut’ in 2020, Joseph is widely recognized as one of the most talented and lasting designers of his generation.

