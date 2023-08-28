Planitar Inc. and Verisk Join Forces to Revolutionize Insurance Adjusters' Workflow with iGUIDE Instant Sketch

WATERLOO, Ontario & JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planitar Inc., the creators of iGUIDE, and Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) announced today a strategic integration aimed at accelerating the insurance industry's claims process.

Leveraging the market-leading technology of both providers, the collaboration introduces a groundbreaking solution, iGUIDE Instant Sketch.* This integration of iGUIDE and Verisk’s Xactimate platform is designed to enable insurance adjusters to process claims with unprecedented accuracy, speed and increased efficiency.

Planitar is a proptech company providing a secure solution for comprehensive pre- and post-loss property documentation. Verisk is a leading global data analytics and technology provider to the insurance industry.

iGUIDE Instant Sketch is designed to significantly improve the accuracy and speed of creating a comprehensive property loss documentation package. The product fully automates the floor plan sketch creation, an essential first step in the claims and restoration process. By combining optical imaging, laser (Lidar) measurements and deep learning AI technology, the iGUIDE Instant Sketch product provides the insurance industry with an essential tool to document an interior loss more quickly, consistently and comprehensively.

Planitar’s iGUIDE technology can automatically create room(s) or entire floor plan drawings and translate those directly to a Sketch™ within the Xactimate software platform in minutes.

Saving Time with Accuracy

This solution can help eliminate hours spent manually measuring, photographing and annotating property damage, helping to streamline the initial claim estimating process. AI-generated floorplans improve the accuracy and consistency of claim sketches used to create replacement material estimates.

As an added benefit, insurance and restoration professionals can use iGUIDE Real-Time Tagging, and the iGUIDE 3D virtual walk-through to organize and augment the evidence report package they give to carriers.

"We are excited to announce our collaboration with Verisk to introduce iGUIDE Instant Sketch to the insurance industry. Together, we're taking a significant step towards transforming the insurance claims process. By combining our comprehensive property documentation solution with Verisk's data analytics expertise, we’re offering insurance adjusters a seamless and high-speed workflow that reduces time spent on data collection and sketching by 90 percent or more,” explains Alexander Likholyot, the CEO of Planitar Inc.

An insurance adjuster can now estimate or share a claim in Xactimate with an automated Sketch™ workflow before they even leave the property.

"Our collaboration with Planitar brings an unparalleled opportunity for insurance adjusters to leverage technology from our ecosystem partners together with the power of the Xactimate claims processing platform. Together, we’re working to simplify the claims Sketch™ process, improve the quality of loss documentation and enhance adjusters’ productivity,” explained Aaron Brunko, president, Property Estimating Solutions, Verisk. “We are proud to be at the forefront of this transformation and of our commitment to an open ecosystem designed to drive efficiency and deliver solutions that make a real difference for our customers."

Lubricating the moving parts of a claims process while benefiting both adjusters and policyholders alike, iGUIDE Instant Sketch (BETA) is available to insurance and claims professionals. Interested parties can visit goiguide.com/insurance-restoration to learn more.

*Please note that iGUIDE Instant Sketch is currently in BETA. The machine-generated sketch quality relies on the input data the camera operator provides. Although iGUIDE and Verisk aim for typical file delivery in Xactimate within minutes, this timeframe may vary depending on load factors, such as after a catastrophic loss event.

About Planitar

Founded in 2013 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, Planitar Inc. is the maker of iGUIDE, a proprietary camera and software platform for capturing and delivering immersive 3D virtual tours and extensive property data. iGUIDE is the most efficient system to map interior spaces and features accurate floor plans, measurements and reliable property square footage. By integrating floor plans and visual data, iGUIDE provides an intuitive and practical way to navigate and explore built environments digitally. For more, visit goiguide.com.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.