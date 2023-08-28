Resilience Announces Joint Venture with Lifera to Develop Manufacturing Facility in Saudi Arabia

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Resilience, Inc. (Resilience), a technology-focused biomanufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines, and Lifera, a biopharmaceutical company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), have entered into a non-binding term sheet for the development of biopharma manufacturing capacity in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Through this strategic joint venture and working with Lifera, Resilience would provide expertise for the design, construction and commission of a cGMP state-of-the-art drug product manufacturing facility. The joint venture will be focused on sterile injectables and other parenteral products, fulfilling existing local and regional demand. The proposed facility will support the aseptic filling of inactivated/bacterial vaccines, mRNA vaccines and therapeutics such as monoclonal antibodies, plasma derived products and large molecules.

This new facility, which Lifera would be controlling owner of with Resilience owning a minority stake, aims to produce more than 125 million units annually, initially targeting to manufacture priority molecules within Lifera’s business plan with planned capacity to export to GCC countries and elsewhere. Lifera intends to explore additional technology transfer opportunities with Resilience including cell and gene therapies and nucleic acids. Resilience will support the training of up to 200 Lifera staff and Lifera will explore the establishment of dedicated training facilities in Saudi Arabia to support the workforce training and upskilling for the joint venture.

Under the agreement, Resilience would receive a significant equity investment from Lifera.

“ We are honored to partner with Lifera to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s life sciences ecosystem,” said Rahul Singhvi, Sc.D., Chief Executive Officer of Resilience. “ The joint venture opportunity represents a continued expansion of our international strategy as we seek to benefit patients worldwide by advancing biopharmaceutical supply chains.”

“ We are pleased to partner with Resilience to advance Lifera’s mission to grow Saudi Arabia’s biopharma sector. Resilience will bring state-of-the-art platform capabilities and know-how transfer to Saudi Arabia. This collaboration will also provide education and training opportunities for Saudi citizens to become highly skilled and experienced biopharma professionals and provide resources to foster collaborative research opportunities across Saudi Arabia,” commented Dr. Ibrahim Aljufalli, Chairman of the Lifera Board.

About Resilience

Resilience is a technology-focused biomanufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines (biologics, vaccines, nucleic acid, cell/gene therapy modalities and drug product). Founded in 2020, the company is building a sustainable network of high-tech, end-to-end manufacturing solutions to ensure the treatments of today and tomorrow can be made quickly, safely, and at scale. By continuously advancing the science of biopharmaceutical manufacturing and development, Resilience seeks to free its partners to focus on the discoveries that improve patients’ lives and protect biopharmaceutical supply chains against future disruptions. For more information, visit https://resilience.com/ and follow us on social media: @IncResilience on Twitter and Resilience on LinkedIn.

About Lifera

Lifera is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing Saudi Arabia’s biopharmaceutical sector and building national health resilience. By developing local manufacturing capacity for vaccines, insulin, plasma therapeutics and other biologics, as well as investing in genetic testing and precision medicine, Lifera aims to ensure people in Saudi Arabia have access to reliable and affordable medicines. Lifera will do this through partnerships and investments with leading international and Saudi companies to transfer global expertise and technology to Saudi Arabia. Wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, Lifera’s differentiated vision and mission make it an ideal partner to build the biopharmaceutical sector in Saudi Arabia. For more information visit www.lifera.com.sa.