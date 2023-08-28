Thoughtworks Becomes Premier Partner for Google Cloud in the Services Engagement Model

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced it has become a Google Cloud Premier Partner in the Service Engagement Model, the highest status a Google Cloud partner can achieve. This milestone is a result of Thoughtworks demonstrating a high level of capability and capacity with Google Cloud products, including specializations in Data Analytics and Application Development.

“ Thoughtworks has helped us build the foundation for unlocking value, achieving scale, accelerating time to market and reducing costs as we advance our data journey,” said Bruno Souza, Director of Engineering for Data & AI, Globo. “ Thoughtworks provided deep expertise and agility in execution of our data migration, the first crucial step to creating greater business value from data analytics and intelligence.”

To achieve the Google Cloud Premier Partner distinction, Thoughtworks’ team of certified engineers, architects and data scientists received extensive architecture training and certifications, met a rigorous set of technical criteria, and demonstrated strong expertise in working with clients building innovative solutions on Google Cloud. In addition to the specializations, Thoughtworks has earned 30+ new expertises and 100+ certifications across multiple industries, products and technology solutions.

“ We are proud to have reached Google Cloud’s highest level of Premier Partner status. It’s a testament to our work together helping clients achieve their digital goals as they continue their cloud adoption lifecycle,” said Chad Wathington, Chief Strategy Officer, Thoughtworks. “ As a vanguard in the technology industry, Thoughtworks has always embraced emerging technology such as generative AI and immersive experiences in our continued world-class delivery to clients, while championing responsible tech.”

“ Our partners have a significant opportunity to help customers digitally transform by implementing products and technology from Google Cloud and our ecosystem,” said Kim Lasseter, Global Director, Partner Advantage Program Design & Strategy, Google Cloud. “ We’re pleased to recognize Thoughtworks as a Premier partner for Service Engagement Model, which indicates they have achieved a high level of certification, delivered customer success with specific Google Cloud products and services, and demonstrated the project readiness that customers need to accelerate their digital transformations.”

Globo will be presenting with Thoughtworks at Google Cloud Next on “ Petabyte-scale Data Migrations the Google Cloud Way.” Thoughtworks will also showcase its latest solutions in the areas of generative AI, augmented and virtual reality at Google Cloud Next (Aug. 29-31, 2023). Visit us at exhibitor booth #1709.

Supporting resources:

- ### - <TWKS915>

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 11,500 people strong across 51 offices in 18 countries. For 30 years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.