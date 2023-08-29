Arch Reinsurance Ltd. Announces Executive Appointments

PEMBROKE, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arch Reinsurance Ltd. (Arch Re Ltd.) today announced the promotions of Crystal Doughty to Chief Underwriting Officer, Property and William Soares to Chief Underwriting Officer, Casualty and Specialty. Both will report to Jerome Halgan, CEO of Arch Re Ltd.

Pierre Jal, who most recently served as Global Chief Underwriting Officer for Arch Re Ltd., has assumed the role of Chief Underwriting Officer for Arch Reinsurance Europe (Arch Re Europe). Jal, now based in Zurich, continues to oversee underwriting strategy across both Arch Re Ltd. and Arch Re Europe.

Matthew Dragonetti, President of Arch Re Ltd., will expand his responsibilities to include leading client-centric initiatives across Arch Worldwide Reinsurance Group.

“I want to congratulate Crystal and William, both of whom have been critical to the success of Arch Re Ltd., and I am looking forward to working with them as we strive to meet the needs of our customers and grow our Bermuda platform,” Halgan said. “I am also excited to draw on Matt’s and Pierre’s experience and leadership as we advance several strategic initiatives across the reinsurance group.”

Doughty joined Arch in 2021 as a Senior Property Underwriter and has been leading several of Arch Re’s insurance-linked securities initiatives. Prior to Arch, Doughty spent 15 years with Markel in various underwriting and actuarial roles.

Soares has held a variety of senior underwriting roles, most recently Head of Casualty and Specialty, since joining Arch Re Ltd. in 2006.

Jal started with Arch Re Europe in 2007 as an Underwriter/Actuary and has held senior underwriting roles at both Arch Re Europe and Arch Re Ltd.

Dragonetti helped found Arch Re Ltd. in 2001 and has been President and Head of Property since 2017.

“Crystal and William’s well-deserved promotions reinforce the caliber and depth of our leadership team at Arch Re. We take great pride in our underwriting acumen, and I know they will be incredible stewards of the underwriting legacy that is well established at Arch Re Ltd.,” said Maamoun Rajeh, Chairman and CEO of Arch Worldwide Reinsurance Group. “Matt and Pierre have been instrumental in building our operations in both Bermuda and Europe, and I’m delighted they will once again apply their talents and experience to help our organization realize its full potential. We have incredible opportunities in front of us at Arch Re, and I’m looking forward to what’s next.”

About Arch Reinsurance Ltd.

Arch Reinsurance Ltd., part of Arch Capital Group Ltd., was formed in 2001 and boasts an experienced management team, industry-leading underwriting talent and substantial capacity. Arch Re Ltd. provides a sound, flexible market for large lines on selected property, casualty, specialty and multi-line reinsurance contracts and has both the agility and resources to support ceding companies in various lines and geographic areas around the globe.

About Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: ACGL) is a publicly listed Bermuda exempted company with approximately $17.4 billion in capital at June 30, 2023. Arch, which is part of the S&P 500 Index, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward−looking statements. This release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries may include forward−looking statements, which reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward−looking statements.

Forward−looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward−looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or their negative or variations or similar terminology. Forward−looking statements involve the Company’s current assessment of risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. A non-exclusive list of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements includes the following: adverse general economic and market conditions; increased competition; pricing and policy term trends; fluctuations in the actions of rating agencies and the Company’s ability to maintain and improve its ratings; investment performance; the loss of key personnel; the adequacy of the Company’s loss reserves, severity and/or frequency of losses, greater than expected loss ratios and adverse development on claim and/or claim expense liabilities; greater frequency or severity of unpredictable natural and man-made catastrophic events, including pandemics such as COVID-19; the impact of acts of terrorism and acts of war; changes in regulations and/or tax laws in the United States or elsewhere; ability to successfully integrate, establish and maintain operating procedures as well as integrate the businesses the Company has acquired or may acquire into the existing operations; changes in accounting principles or policies; material differences between actual and expected assessments for guaranty funds and mandatory pooling arrangements; availability and cost to the Company of reinsurance to manage the our gross and net exposures; the failure of others to meet their obligations to the Company; a disruption caused by cyber-attacks or other technology breaches or failures on the Company or the Company’s business partners and service providers, which could negatively impact the Company’s business and/or expose the Company to litigation; and other factors identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other cautionary statements that are included herein or elsewhere. All subsequent written and oral forward−looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on the Company’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward−looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: Arch Reinsurance Ltd.

Tag: arch-reinsurance