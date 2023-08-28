Tivic Health Signs Agreement with AmerisourceBergen for Retail Pharmacy Customers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (“Tivic”, “Company”, Nasdaq: TIVC), a health tech company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced that the Company has entered into a non-exclusive agreement with AmerisourceBergen, soon to be Cencora, to make Tivic’s products available on AmerisourceBergen’s third-party marketplace.

Tivic’s patented ClearUP bioelectronic sinus pain relief device will be offered on AmerisourceBergen Marketplace, the company’s new third-party marketplace, which launched on August 8. Marketplace seamlessly integrates into AmerisourceBergen’s existing ABC Order eCommerce platform, with the goal of creating a faster, more convenient shopping experience for its retail pharmacy customers to procure their storefronts. Tivic joins more than 50 verified suppliers on the Marketplace platform, which offers eligible pharmacies a variety of unique products in categories such as beauty, snacks, toys, personal care, and other everyday essentials all in one place.

“This is a strategic step in expanding our customer reach and product awareness with independent retail pharmacies,” said Ryan Sabia, COO of Tivic. “AmerisourceBergen is a well-respected commercial partner, and we see a compelling opportunity for our highly effective, clinically proven bioelectronic sinus device to thrive in its Marketplace for front-of-store products.”

About Tivic

Tivic is a commercial health tech company advancing the field of bioelectronic medicine. Tivic’s patented technology platform leverages stimulation on the trigeminal, sympathetic, and vagus nerve structures. Tivic’s non-invasive and targeted approach to the treatment of inflammatory chronic health conditions gives consumers and providers drug-free therapeutic solutions with high safety profiles, low risk, and broad applications. Tivic’s first commercial product ClearUP is an FDA approved, award-winning, handheld bioelectronic sinus device. ClearUP is clinically proven, doctor-recommended, and is available through online retailers and commercial distributors. For more information visit http://tivichealth.com @TivicHealth

