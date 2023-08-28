Fish Head Farms, Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution and Sales Agreement With Atlantic Golf and Turf

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Fish Head Farms, Inc is announcing an exclusive sales, marketing, and distribution agreement with Atlantic Golf and Turf, for FISH SH!T. The agreement between the companies is for the golf and turf markets in the New England and Upstate New York territory.

Fish Head Farms, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes FISH SH!T, the most robust beneficial bacteria product available for use in the Agricultural, Golf Course Maintenance, Cannabis and Plant Industries. With over 4,000 specific and distinct species of microbes in every bottle, and billions of microbes in every dose, FISH SH!T is a 100% organic, OMRI, CDFA, USDA Bio Preferred, and CFIA certified.

The unique combination of microorganisms in FISH SH!T provides a range of benefits to grasses and soil. The microbes in FISH SH!T are designed to break down complex organic and synthetic matter and release essential nutrients into the soil. FISH SH!T aids grass growth and development by increasing; root growth, root diameter, soil water holding capacity, microbial activity, and nutrient availability.

There are over 15,000 golf courses in the United States, with over one thousand courses in the greater New England Area. FISH SH!T provides a unique opportunity for golf course superintendents to utilize the product on all areas of the golf course and help with; improving germination rates, enhancing root zones, boosting nutrient availability, ensuring compliance in areas where NPK usage is not allowed, and providing a product which is safe to use near waterways and aquifers.

Joe Blanchard, Fish Head Farms Chief Revenue Officer, said “We are thrilled to partner with Atlantic Golf and Turf, a highly regarded company in the Golf and Turf Industry. Atlantic Golf and Turf services over a thousand accounts in the greater New England area, and has been providing the highest level of support to their customer base for over 13 years.”

Scott Mackintosh, Co-Owner of Atlantic Golf and Turf added “We are very excited to add FISH SH!T to our product offering, as we are confident that this unique product aligns with Atlantic Golf and Turf’s mission of providing sound agronomic advice focusing on sustainability, quality products and superior service to maximize our clients’ budgets and needs.”

ABOUT FISH HEAD FARMS

Fish Head Farms (www.fishheadfarms.com) is a privately owned business that focuses on using aquaculture, organic processes, and eco-friendly technologies, to bring unique and effective products to the Agricultural, Golf Course Maintenance, Cannabis and Plant industries.

ABOUT ATLANTIC GOLF AND TURF

Atlantic Golf & Turf (www.atlanticgolfandturf.com) is a leading supplier of chemicals, fertilizers, Seed, ISTRC Soil Tests and agronomic consulting services to the New England Region, including Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

For inquires please reach out to your Atlantic Golf and Turf Sales Representative.