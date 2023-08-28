Curant Health Partners with BioCareSD and LogiCare3PL to Offer Integrated, Enhanced Product & Patient Journey

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curant Health, a national outcomes-based patient support organization, today announced a partnership with BioCare Inc. companies’ BioCareSD, a leading distributor of life-saving therapies, and LogiCare3PL, BioCare’s 3PL solution. This synergy is meant to create an enhanced yet simplified single-source ecosystem, to support the complex rare disease patient and product needs.

BioCare utilizes over 40 years of specialty distribution experience and the latest technologies to ensure rare disease patients get the life-saving therapeutics they need, when they need them most. BioCare and Curant Health are addressing the significant unmet needs faced by the rare disease community daily by combining BioCareSD’s wide-reaching distribution network, LogiCare3PL’s third party logistic offerings, and Curant Health’s industry leading market access and patient support programs. In addition to shortening the supply chain, best-in-class performance benchmarks will be leveraged to ensure gold standard product and patient journey.

“This partnership is a major leap in prescription journey efficiency for rare disease patients,” said Jeff Beck, Chief Development Officer at BioCare. “Curant Health is the ideal company to help support the patient journey.”

“This partnership with BioCareSD and LogiCare3PL will ensure seamless transitions for the rare disease patient circumventing a multitude of gaps patients face in both getting on therapy and staying on therapy. Ultimately, the best indicator of success is the outcome of the patient. This partnership is designed to both measurably enhance the patient experience and meaningfully improve biopharma partner outcomes.” said Michell Butler, Senior Director of Clinical Services at Curant Health.

About Curant Health

Curant Health provides boutique distribution and data solutions to optimize rare disease patient and partner journeys. Our personalized approach to patient care focuses on rare and ultra-rare patient populations to improve outcomes in measurable and meaningful ways. We provide detailed and high- quality care while placing the patient's physical and psychosocial well-being as a priority. Curant Health enhances the rare disease patient journey, while supporting healthcare teams through their validated Medication Care Management® services. With over 20 years of experience, Curant Health brings a proven track record in:

Increasing patient compliance and Quality of Life

Providing additional resources for the management of rare disease patients

Utilizing our MCM® process to generate Real World Evidence (RWE) and Real-World Data (RWD)

Reporting on product suitability and unmet patient needs

Reporting on adverse events, side effects or potential drug interactions

Providing extra support and feedback to physicians and their teams on the patient journey

About BioCare

BioCare, Inc. is comprised of BioCareSD, a leading national specialty distributor of life-saving therapies, and LogiCare3PL, a national provider of time and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical logistics services. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, BioCare, Inc. has been devoted to delivering specialty and therapeutic biological products since 1982. In 2023, the company named to the Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list for the second consecutive year in a row. It was also named to The Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies. For more information about BioCare, Inc., please visit www.biocare-us.com.