St. Louis Blues Select Shift4 to Deliver Next-Gen Commerce Experience

ST. LOUIS & ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has been selected by the St. Louis Blues as the exclusive payments processor for the team’s home venue at Enterprise Center and the adjacent Stifel Theatre. The team will implement Shift4’s wide range of commerce-enabling hardware and software solutions to continue the ongoing enhancement of the arena to maintain its status as one of the most fan-friendly venues in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Shift4 will process payments for food & beverage concessions at the arena, including point-of-sale, kiosk and mobile transactions, and the company will also power the team’s mobile wallet and loyalty solution.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Shift4 to create the best commerce experience for our guests at Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre,” said Matt Gardner, St. Louis Blues Vice President, Innovation & Technology. “Not only does Shift4 already deliver industry-leading solutions, but we’re also excited about their vision for the future and a partnership that can evolve as the transactional nature of attending a sporting event changes over time.”

“The Blues are one of the most forward-thinking organizations in sports today,” said Anthony Perez, Shift4’s SVP of New Verticals. “We’re confident they will be delivering an unrivaled gameday experience, powered by Shift4 technology.”

Shift4 offers a comprehensive payment processing ecosystem for professional sports and entertainment venues that caters specifically to the needs and challenges of large-scale events. Shift4 combines a suite of payment technologies to deliver a streamlined commerce experience, including point-of-sale solutions, mobile- and kiosk-based ordering and payment, customer loyalty and mobile wallet integration, and more.

Today, Shift4’s integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league as well as colleges, entertainment venues, and many other business verticals — transforming the way fans and guests shop, order, and pay. To learn more, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About the St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues have been a part of the NHL since 1967 and during more than 50 years of operation, the organization has established itself as one of the premier professional sports franchises in the country. With a Stanley Cup, ten division titles, a Presidents’ Trophy and more than 20 former team members enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame, the Blues have etched one of the most storied histories in the NHL. Through their history, the Blues have hosted more than 35 million fans and invested millions in the St. Louis community via Blues for Kids, the team’s charitable foundation. For more information, please visit www.nhl.com/blues.