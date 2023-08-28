LeoStella and Hera Systems Establish Strategic Alliance

TUKWILA, Wash. & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Focused on revolutionizing satellite manufacturing and diversifying customers’ choices for multi-satellite solicitations, smallsat experts LeoStella and Hera Systems have announced a strategic manufacturing alliance. This collaboration will mitigate supply chain risks, increase the reliability of production and delivery schedules, and maintain competitive pricing for small satellite constellations.

LeoStella, a small satellite manufacturing company transforming constellation construction, and Hera Systems, a satellite company applying a new class of smart, high-performance spacecraft, introduced the collaboration through a combined manufacturing proposal for the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 2 Transport Layer. As part of the proposal, the companies will collaborate on manufacturing the Hera Systems’ Leoness™ Smart Bus product line. This space-proven platform lends itself to a range of mission applications, has a unique level of network security and mission-specific customization within a high-TRL (technology readiness level), and is SWaP-optimized (size, weight and power).

This collaboration leverages the proven, highly efficient manufacturing capabilities of LeoStella. To date, LeoStella has manufactured and delivered 20 satellites. LeoStella has a proven track record of delivering satellites right on time; the company’s satellites have over 37 years of on-orbit heritage and boast 99% mission availability, delivering high performance and remarkable reliability.

“Our shared pursuit of efficient manufacturing and supply chain management will enhance our competitiveness in a sector known for its complexity,” said Tim Kienberger, LeoStella CEO. “Roger [Hera Systems CEO] and I recognize the challenges many new space companies experience as they scale to meet production timelines for multi-satellite agreements. This strategic collaboration will leverage our resources to directly address schedule and delivery risks that other providers encounter due to supply chain constraints, facility limitations, and staffing shortages.”

LeoStella and Hera Systems and their respective leadership teams bring proven experience and a track record of success in satellite manufacturing. Together, the CEOs of LeoStella and Hera Systems have over six decades of collective leadership experience in space systems and hands-on expertise in effectively managing intricate space programs crucial to national security and innovative commercial solutions. Kienberger and Roberts have scaled aerospace organizations and are driven by delivering spacecraft on time, on budget, and mission-ready.

Dr. Roger Roberts, Hera Systems president and CEO, further emphasized, “By strategically using our collective resources and expertise, we are tackling the challenges of the space industry head-on. This collaboration allows us to jointly mitigate capacity and supply chain risks that other manufacturers face independently. It enables us to pursue more ambitious projects and meet the associated customer schedule and cost challenges while facilitating measured growth and long-term success for both companies.”

The alliance between LeoStella and Hera Systems on the SDA Tranche 2 Transport Layer proposal marks the first collaboration in what is projected to be a long-term relationship to expand the smallsat ecosystem and ensure the rapid delivery of spacecraft for commercial and government customers.

About LeoStella

LeoStella is a state-of-the-art satellite design and manufacturing company transforming constellation construction by building smallsats, cost-effectively and at scale. Based in Tukwila, Washington, LeoStella is a joint venture between Thales Alenia Space and BlackSky. The company was founded to meet the growing demand for efficient satellite development and manufacturing arising from the increasing number of constellations. For more information, visit www.leostella.com/.

About Hera Systems

Headquartered in San Jose, Hera Systems was founded with the goal of developing a new class of small but smart, high-performance spacecraft, driven by the evolving requirements for national missions operating in Contested Space. Its smart bus, digital twin, and unique software products are supporting the use of smallsat-based solutions in key missions such as Space Domain Awareness, Rendezvous Proximity Operations, Mesh Network Communications, and In-Orbit Refueling. Leoness-based solutions support Trusted Autonomy in constellations from VLEO to GEO and beyond. Learn more at www.herasys.com.