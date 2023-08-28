JCPenney Launches Everyday Luxury Styles with Jason Bolden

JCPenney has partnered with celebrity stylist, Jason Bolden, known for his iconic red-carpet and fashion moments, to reimagine collections for beloved private brands – J.Ferrar and Worthington. (Photo: Business Wire)

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JCPenney has partnered with celebrity stylist, Jason Bolden, known for his iconic red-carpet and fashion moments, to reimagine collections for beloved private brands – J.Ferrar and Worthington. Both collections will include an innovative take on tailored suiting and chic staples made for every size, shape and body – all at an affordable price.

Jason Bolden, who is based in Los Angeles and has styled the likes of Michael B. Jordan, Dwyane Wade and Vanessa Hudgens, is delivering his take on everyday luxury to JCPenney for a limited time only. Available in select stores and online this fall, the J.Ferrar x Jason Bolden and Worthington x Jason Bolden collections take you from daytime leisure to evening chic without missing a beat for glamour and sophistication that feels easy.

“I want to give everyone a space and an opportunity to express themselves and feel like they have moments where they can walk through the world with impact. I think that’s what’s important about this collaboration with JCPenney,” said Jason Bolden.

JCPenney’s longstanding heritage of offering fashionable looks at great value for everyone in every size aligns closely with Jason’s belief in more inclusive fashion that allows people to find and express themselves.

“Whether you’re dressing for the everyday or your own spotlight moment, these collections continue to represent JCPenney’s belief that fashion belongs to every body with the perfect fit, trend-right styles and affordable price every time,” said JCPenney Chief Merchandising Officer Michelle Wlazlo. “It’s been truly amazing working with Jason on these collections. You can see his creativity, keen eye, and sense of style in every piece and I’m so proud of this first-ever stylist collaboration for JCPenney.”

Synonymous with contemporary style, J.Ferrar gets a fashion-forward edge with modern suiting, trendsetting separates and tailored outerwear, available in sizes S-5XL and 30x32-38x32. Worthington’s work to weekend, day to night styles for fashionable women are reimagined with refined knitwear sets, timeless outerwear and menswear-inspired separates available in sizes XS-3X and 2-24W.

The J.Ferrar x Jason Bolden and Worthington x Jason Bolden collections launch on September 7 at midnight CT and can be shopped on JCPenney.com and in select JCPenney stores. Additional styles to come later in October.

ABOUT JCPENNEY

JCPenney is the shopping destination for America’s diverse, working families. With inclusivity at its core, the Company’s product assortment meets customers’ everyday needs and helps them commemorate every special occasion with style, quality and value. JCPenney offers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services including salon, portrait and optical. The Company and its 50,000 associates worldwide serve customers where, when and how they want to shop – from jcp.com to more than 650 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

In 2022, JCPenney celebrated 120 years as an iconic American brand by continuing its legacy of connecting with customers through shopping and community engagement. Please visit JCPenney’s Newsroom to learn more and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

ABOUT JASON BOLDEN

Jason Bolden is the co-founder of JSN STUDIO, a multidisciplinary design and styling firm based in Los Angeles. His approach to fashion is rooted in pushing boundaries, redefining staples, and collaborating with top talent to create iconic red-carpet, editorial, and advertising moments. Bolden’s unique perspective and talents are showcased in his Netflix series, Styling Hollywood, and as a judge on Next in Fashion.

In 2021, Otis College partnered with Bolden to launch Summer of Style, a six-day program that introduced high school students of color to the worlds of fashion, product, and interior design in an effort to widen the pipeline to these creative industries for underrepresented youth. His unparalleled expertise at weaving storytelling through fashion and branding has resulted in numerous campaigns and collaborations with luxury brands and high-level talent across entertainment, music, and sports. Follow along for more on Jason’s Instagram.