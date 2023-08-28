Corent’s SaaSOps™ powers Everything Blockchain’s next-gen “Database as a Service” on AWS Cloud and AWS Cloud Marketplace

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., & JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corent Technology Inc. and EverythingBlockchain Inc. announced the release of BuildDB blockchain-enabled fiscally sustainable NoSQL database as a fully managed SaaS offering on AWS Cloud and AWS Cloud Marketplace, powered by SaaSOps™.

Corent’s SaaSOps™ instantly provides the SaaS operations and management capabilities needed by modern SaaS Providers to implement and manage sophisticated applications including Kubernetes applications on the cloud, saving years of development and an average of 90% savings on SaaS OpEx - the cost of operating a SaaS solution through its AI-driven automation.

Scott Chate, Vice President of Partner and Market Development at Corent Technology commented that “This example of rapid SaaSification and publishing of a modern application as SaaS on a cloud marketplace is exactly the type of scenario that SaaSOps™ with its Marketizer™ capabilities is designed to do. Enabling an ISV to become a SaaS Provider with all the capabilities needed to operate and manage SaaS offerings, without requiring the ISV to invest the time and effort into developing the ‘as a Service’ capabilities for their Software, is the breakthrough proposition of SaaSOps™.”

Working to a tight timeline for a major airline customer, Corent enabled a complete SaaS implementation of BuildDB on AWS Marketplace with flexible usage-based metering and billing.

Cedric Harris, Chief Solutions Architect of Everything Blockchain said, “We needed a fast and capable solution to get our product onto AWS Marketplace in a tight timeframe. We were pleasantly surprised to find out that it did much more than that, enabling us to implement geo-local customer deployment options and usage-based metered billing with virtually no changes to our application. Corent’s support throughout the project was first-rate.”

About Corent Technology

Corent Technology, Inc. is a leading innovator in the cloud migration and SaaS-enablement technology space. Corent’s SurPaaS® Platform is used by key enterprises, system Integrators and cloud providers to enable rapid discovery, analysis, planning, optimization, and migration to the cloud; and optionally, automated transformation of software applications to efficient, scalable SaaS. Corent is managed by a team of industry veterans from Microsoft, IBM, HP, EMC, Oracle, and VMware among others. For more information about Corent, please visit www.corenttech.com and to contact Corent please drop a note to info@corenttech.com.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) envisions a future where every transaction is trusted and blockchain is used to meet ESG goals, support cities of the future, build and control the transparency of supply chains and ensure the rights of data ownership sustain forever. The company’s patent-pending advances in blockchain engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and energy efficiency. Current sub-brands include: EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/