BrainChip Receives First Shipment of AKD1500 Chips in Silicon from Technology Partner GlobalFoundries

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, announced today that it has received its first shipment of AKD1500 chips in silicon from GlobalFoundries to advance the company’s IP into the next phase of development.

Leveraging GlobalFoundries’ advanced 22nm fully depleted silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) 22FDX® technology, the AKD1500 is fully functional at first silicon and furthers the growth of neuromorphic computing at the edge and highlights the portability of BrainChip’s Akida™ architecture. This has been made possible by the close partnership with GlobalFoundries and their streamlined engagement processes and reflects the maturity and the ease of using the GF 22FDX processes.

The AKD1500 demonstrates the benefits of Akida’s pure digital, extremely energy-efficient, event-based AI computation for at-sensor or sensor-balanced solutions for AIoT, industrial and consumer markets. Matched with GlobalFoundries’ proprietary FDX™ process technology platform, AKD1500 delivers cost-effective performance for connected and low-power embedded applications and makes it an ideal option for prototyping and proof-of-concept engagements as well as module development and deployment.

“GlobalFoundries is at the forefront enabling the innovation of AI at the edge. Our 22nm FDX technology is ideally suited for extremely low power, low leakage applications at sensor and intelligent edge computing,” said Mike Hogan, Chief Business Unit Officer at GlobalFoundries. “Partnering with trendsetters like BrainChip will drive the future of intelligent computing utilizing GlobalFoundries’ technology offerings.”

“This is the latest milestone in BrainChip’s continued focus on execution to simplify the integration and proliferation of neuromorphic technology for scaling AIoT,” said Sean Hehir, Chief Executive Officer at BrainChip. “The AKD1500 in the GlobalFoundries’ process demonstrates the synergy of our digital IP with the low leakage 22nm FDX process for compelling edge AI devices and we look forward to more partners integrating Akida IP into their innovative AI applications.”

Along with the delivery of chips in silicon, BrainChip will be offering AKD1500 development boards in the following quarters as it continues to build out its product portfolio. To request a demonstration of the technology and be notified when the development boards are available, interested parties can visit https://brainchip.com/contact/.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

