The Hartford Enhances Employee Benefits For Small Businesses Through New Relationship With Beam Benefits

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hartford, a leading provider of employee benefits and small business insurance, is enhancing its benefit options for small businesses with dental and vision plans through a new relationship with Beam Benefits. Brokers can integrate dental and vision benefits with The Hartford’s group income protection (also known as disability) and life insurance to develop competitive benefits packages for small employers with fewer than 100 employees.

“We are making it easier for smaller employers who may not have the support of human resource departments to access the highest quality employee benefits in one place,” said Karen Raftery, Head of Priority Business for Group Benefits at The Hartford. “The Hartford is dedicated to helping our broker partners design comprehensive benefit packages that help small business owners care for their employees and attract and retain talent in this competitive market.”

Brokers can quote the dental and vision plans alongside a broad range of The Hartford’s industry-leading group and supplemental health benefits through The Hartford’s online quoting platform, RTQi. Key features include:

A choice of four dental and six vision plans;

Fast quotes, with most completed in under 10 minutes;

Implementation and enrollments completed within five business days or less through the online portal; and

Access to the Beam Perks™ program that offers incentives for consistent dental habits with a rewards program for members.

In addition to offering Beam’s dental and vision plans to The Hartford’s customers, Beam has added The Hartford’s group income protection benefits to its suite of products. Beam Disability provided by The Hartford will be available for quoting in early September in five states, with additional states to follow.

“We’re thrilled to team up with The Hartford to provide their industry-leading income protection product to our rapidly growing client base,” said Alex Frommeyer, Beam’s co-founder and CEO. “Collaborating to bring brokers exceptional products in innovative ways delivers on our mission to modernize employee benefits for small businesses across the country with a focus on customer experience.”

Brokers can learn more about The Hartford’s dental and vision offerings provided by Beam Benefits during a webinar on Sept. 6 from 1-2 p.m. ET. Raftery, Frommeyer, and Chris Nordstrom, national sales director for small business in Group Benefits at The Hartford, will discuss the changing benefits landscape and highlight the features of the dental and vision benefits. Click here to register for the webinar.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

About Beam Benefits

Beam Benefits is a digitally-led employee benefits company that offers dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health coverage. The company simplifies and modernizes the $100+ billion ancillary benefits industry through its intuitive online platform, self-service tools, and thoughtful coverage for improved overall wellness. Its Beam Perks program offers incentives to members and rewards them for healthy behaviors. Beam is available in 44 states across the U.S. Learn more at beambenefits.com.

