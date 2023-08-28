Tropical Storm Idalia to Become Hurricane, Expected to Cause Widespread Power Outages

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--According to the current forecast from the National Weather Service, Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to become a hurricane today, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, as it heads toward Florida’s Gulf Coast. Due to damaging winds and torrential rains, power outages are likely, and it will likely take days or weeks to restore power. During that time, many residents will turn to portable generators to provide essential power to their homes.

Portable generators are life-saving tools in times of emergency. However, because of improper consumer use, they can also be deadly. Year after year, people suffer carbon monoxide poisoning due to improper usage of portable generators. Information and preparedness can help prevent tragedy.

The Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association (PGMA) educates consumers on the safe use of portable generators. The Take it Outside™ campaign supports its mission, named for the simple, life-saving advice that portable generators must always be operated outdoors.

These rules for safe operation of a portable generator, and other safety tips, can be found at https://www.takeyourgeneratoroutside.com/:

Always read the owner’s manual first.

Keep the generator far away from doors and windows .

. Point fumes in a different direction. Place it downwind and point the engine exhaust away from any nearby people.

Place it downwind and point the engine exhaust away from any nearby people. Know the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning (headaches, dizziness, nausea, shortness of breath and fatigue). If you experience symptoms, get to fresh air immediately.

(headaches, dizziness, nausea, shortness of breath and fatigue). If you experience symptoms, get to fresh air immediately. Stay alert with carbon monoxide detectors.

If you feel carbon monoxide symptoms, leave right away. If you experience symptoms, don’t attempt to turn off the generator before moving to fresh air.

Inevitably, this latest hurricane will come, and power outages will happen. Please consider reviewing PGMA’s safety materials, available in English and Spanish. Media and public safety officials are encouraged to repurpose materials available on the Take Your Generator Outside site.

About PGMA

PGMA members include major manufacturers of portable generators sold in North America and a significant majority of the industry. www.pgmaonline.com.