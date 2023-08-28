The Global Smart Thermostats Market Forecasted to Grow at 31% CAGR till 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Smart Thermostats Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart thermostats market is poised for robust growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31% from 2019 to 2024. This promising trajectory is driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient devices, stringent government regulations aimed at energy conservation, and the growing adoption of smart home technology across various industries. These insights are detailed in a comprehensive report, offering valuable market insights and strategic guidance for businesses.

The report, spanning over 150 pages, presents a thorough analysis of the smart thermostats market, including market size projections, technology trends, regional analysis, competitive landscape, and growth opportunities. To gain an in-depth understanding of the scope, benefits, and companies covered in the report, decision-makers and industry stakeholders are encouraged to explore the comprehensive findings.

Market Insight:

The smart thermostats market is set to witness substantial growth across a spectrum of industries, including residential, office buildings, educational institutions, industrial settings, retail establishments, and the hospitality and healthcare sectors. The global market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 31% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Key drivers fueling this growth include:

Government Energy Conservation Regulations: Stringent regulations mandating energy-saving measures are propelling the adoption of smart thermostats in various sectors, aligning with global efforts toward sustainability. Surging Demand for Energy Efficiency: The increasing awareness of energy conservation and the need for efficient energy utilization is driving the demand for smart thermostats that can intelligently manage heating and cooling systems. Rise of Smart Home Technology: The proliferation of smart home technology, coupled with the convenience it offers, is leading to a higher adoption rate of smart thermostats among homeowners and businesses.

Key Market Segments:

The report provides a comprehensive segmentation analysis of the smart thermostats market, including:

By Technology: Wired Networking

Wireless Networking: Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Z-Wave, and Bluetooth By Component: Display Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Motion Sensor By End Use Industry: Residential

Educational

Office and Industrial Building

Retail

Hospitality and Healthcare By Region: North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Rest of the World

Key Players in the Market:

Prominent companies in the smart thermostats market include:

Nest Labs

Honeywell International Inc.

Ecobee, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Tado GmbH

Control4 Corporation

Ingersoll Rand PLC

Carrier Corporation

Nortek, Inc

FAQs:

What is driving the growth of the global smart thermostats market? The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient devices, strict energy conservation regulations, and the growing adoption of smart home technology. Which industries are contributing to the demand for smart thermostats? The demand is spread across industries such as residential, office buildings, education, industrial settings, retail, and hospitality and healthcare. What are the key segments analyzed in the report? The report analyzes segments based on technology, component, end use industry, and region, offering a comprehensive view of the market landscape. What regions are covered in the report? The report covers regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Who are some of the key players in the smart thermostats market? Prominent players in the market include Nest Labs, Honeywell International Inc., Ecobee, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., and Schneider Electric SE, among others.

The comprehensive report on the global smart thermostats market offers valuable insights, growth trends, and strategic analysis for businesses looking to capitalize on the burgeoning market opportunities. With in-depth segmentation, competitive landscape, and region-wise projections, the report is an indispensable resource for decision-makers seeking to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market landscape.

