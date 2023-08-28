Airgas Donates Nearly $2.0M of PPE to Emergency Preparedness Organizations

Airgas, an Air Liquide company, donated PPE items to local emergency preparedness and disaster response organizations for response to emergencies or natural disasters like wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes, and flooding.

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airgas, an Air Liquide company, has donated PPE items that were obtained for the COVID-19 pandemic to local emergency preparedness and disaster response organizations throughout the United States. These donations include face coverings, disposable gloves, and protective covers that can be used in local emergency or disaster recovery efforts. The PPE items are on hand to be used in response to emergencies or natural disasters like wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes, and flooding.

Airgas coordinated with FEMA’s National Response Coordination Center who identified and connected Airgas with local aid organizations in their network. In addition, Airgas teams in Hawaii are actively coordinating local product donations in response to the recent fires on Maui. Over the last few months, Airgas associates throughout our national Distribution Center network prepared, packaged, loaded and delivered these supplies to each of the recipients.

The Airgas donation recipients include:

COPE Preparedness - Chatsworth, CA

Biguns Hope Disaster Response - Milton, FL

Crossroad Alliance - Ocala, FL

Reach Out America - St. Louis, MO

180 Disaster Relief - Tulsa, OK

Joy in Life - Henryetta, OK

Spokes of Hope - Longs, SC

Kerrie Sodano, President - Airgas Safety, Inc., VP Hardgoods Distribution and Supply Chain Solutions, commented: “It is essential to be prepared and respond to emergencies. Our associates, especially those who came together to deliver these supplies, all support and appreciate the vital role community organizations like these play in emergency response. We are grateful to play a small role in supporting local community organizations with PPE donations that can be put to good use in a time of need.”

Airgas, Inc.

Airgas®, an Air Liquide company, is a leading U.S. supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, as well as hardgoods and related products; one of the largest U.S. suppliers of safety products; and a leading U.S. supplier of ammonia products and process chemicals.

Airgas helps its more than 1 million customers advance their business performance and reach their full potential with reliable products, services and expertise used to create, build, care, serve and sustain. With nearly 18,000 associates, over 1,400 locations, a robust eBusiness platform, and Airgas Total Access® telesales channel, Airgas is ready to help customers fill their potential, every day.

As an Air Liquide company, a world leader in gases, technology and services for Industry and Health, Airgas offers customers an unrivaled global footprint and industry-leading technology and innovations.

For more information, please visit www.airgas.com

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 73 countries with approximately 67,100 employees and serves more than 3.9 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide’s strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefits from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition—particularly with hydrogen—and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 29.9 billion euros in 2022. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.