JAGGAER and Chemwatch to Deliver Industry-Leading Chemicals Search and Management Solution

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JAGGAER, the global leader in Autonomous Commerce, is collaborating with Chemwatch, the international leader in enhanced chemicals management, to enable researchers to comply with safety standards across the full lifecycle for chemical reagents while saving on time and cost. The integration gives users of JAGGAER Research Material Management (RMM), the industry-leading solution for acquiring and managing commercial reagents and lab supplies, access to more than 140 million Chemwatch Safety Data Sheets (SDS).

The integration will be available to mutual customers in Q3 2023. It will enable them to view Safety Data Sheets and use the associated indexed data in real time. “Extending our solutions through partnerships like this is at the heart of our Autonomous Commerce strategy to make customers stronger, faster and more agile while reducing costs and risks,” said JAGGAER Chief Product Officer, Dawn Andre.

Regulations require organizations to maintain a supplier-specific SDS for each chemical in their inventory. While that’s already a significant task for a manufacturing or MRO operation, for even moderately large research labs that often have inventories of more than 50,000 products – and constantly expanding – the challenge becomes truly daunting. Service organizations have been the traditional answer, but with annual charges per document, cost can be a serious barrier.

“The new JAGGAER RMM-Chemwatch integration is highly automated, minimizing manual review and attention, so you get the benefits of the full-service approach at a lower, predictable annual cost,” said Tom Russell, General Manager, RMM Solutions.

“We’ve been aware of Chemwatch for some time now and have watched their evolution to provide the largest and most comprehensive, rigorously maintained collection of supplier-specific content for materials used in research labs. Coupling JAGGAER’s approach to acquisition and material inventory with their data and flexible API offers the opportunity to bring a uniquely new and valuable capability to the market,” Russell added.

“JAGGAER RMM gives researchers a first-class integrated buying experience. Combined with Chemwatch data and our API, researchers can now automate the identification of vendor-specific documents in the full Chemwatch collection, directly from the purchase process. This will inform the full lifecycle for chemical reagents and lab supplies from acquisition through waste, enabling consistent and informed access and reporting, and reducing risk, while saving time and cost,” said Dr. Bernie Bialkower, Principal, Chemwatch.

“The Chemwatch API already offers real-time access to data that RMM customers previously obtained from third-party suppliers. With this in place, we are exploring other ways in which Chemwatch can provide further information and add more value,” Russell concluded.

About Chemwatch

Chemwatch is a world leader in the chemicals management space. With over 30 years’ experience, they specialize in chemical safety across a range of sectors, including education, healthcare, mining, governments and manufacturing. An international company headquartered in Australia, Chemwatch has offices throughout the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions. Chemwatch offers their clients access to over 140 million SDS and support in over 90 countries, with access to 50 languages. They also provide a range of other services, including:

SDS authoring

Chemicals Management

SDS management

Risk Assessment analysis

Asset management via barcode and RFID

Chemical regulatory compliance

For more information about Chemwatch products, visit www.chemwatch.net

About JAGGAER

Autonomous Commerce

JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT) and partners. Over $500 billion worth of goods flows frictionlessly through our Enterprise Commerce Network every year. Leveraging AI and machine learning, our intelligent procurement solutions provide enterprise buyers and suppliers smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. Our solutions autonomously execute many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce. We are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive and Extensible. We are over 1,100 employees strong, all focused on customer success.

For further information please visit www.jaggaer.com