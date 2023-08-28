First Farmers and Merchants Bank Receives Boys & Girls Club C.A.R.E. Award

COLUMBIA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Farmers and Merchants Bank, a Columbia, Tennessee-based bank wholly owned by First Farmers and Merchants Corporation (OTC Pink: FFMH), announced that it received the C.A.R.E. award from the Tennessee Area Council of Boys & Girls Clubs. The C.A.R.E., or Children are the Reason for Excellence, award recognizes an individual or business for their outstanding in-kind or direct support to their local Boys & Girls Club. First Farmers was chosen from many nominations from 22 Boys & Girls Club organizations with over 70 Clubs in Tennessee.

First Farmers has supported Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Tennessee since its inception in 1999, including financial support, involved volunteer board members, and organizing volunteer efforts from financial workshops to serving meals to children.

Commenting on the award, Robert E. Krimmel, Chief Financial Officer, said, “First Farmers has been a long-term supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Tennessee, and I have been very impressed with their high quality leadership and programs. I was fortunate to be invited to join their Board earlier this year and realized their need for more funding to support their programs.

“I am pleased to announce that First Farmers increased their corporate giving to Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Tennessee by 250% to $25,000 per year for the next four years. We are very excited about increasing our sponsorship and look forward to their continued support of their programs that serve Maury and Giles counties.”

Commenting on the award, Ginny Wright, Chief Executive Officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Tennessee, said, “First Farmers and Merchants Bank has supported our Boys & Girls Club since its inception in 1999 and in 2023 became the single largest corporate sponsor. Their corporate gift will provide funding to our endowment and allow us to provide more financial aid and scholarships to families in need to ensure no child in our community is turned away based on household income.

“Their continuing sponsorship over the years literally kept the lights on for us. They have provided dedicated bank employees to serve on the Board of Directors who have contributed hundreds of hours of community service. Their employees volunteer to serve Club youth directly through opportunities like serving Thanksgiving meals to Club kids and families, participating in “Career Talks” during the Teen Center’s career week, serving at the local soup kitchen alongside Teens in our Keystone & Torch Clubs, and more. We are very proud that First Farmers and their entire team was recognized with the C.A.R.E. award for their past and continued support to Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Tennessee.”

About First Farmers and Merchants Corporation and First Farmers and Merchants Bank

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation is the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, a community bank serving the Middle Tennessee area through 22 offices in seven Middle Tennessee counties. As of June 30, 2023, First Farmers reported total assets of approximately $1.9 billion, total shareholders’ equity of approximately $108 million, and administered trust assets of $5.7 billion. For more information about First Farmers, visit us on the Web at www.myfirstfarmers.com under “Investor Relations.”

About Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Tennessee

Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Tennessee (“BGCSCTN”) opened in 1999 when it was officially chartered by Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Club programs are designed to accomplish three key goals for youth: academic success, healthy lifestyles and good character and citizenship. BGCSCTN has achieved national and state recognition for academic program success and currently serves more than 1,200 youth per year through youth and teen centers in Columbia, a Club in Pulaski, and school-based programs in 11 schools in Maury County. BGCSCTN is dedicated to making south central Tennessee a better place to live and work by ensuring that all children that walk through our doors graduate from high school ready for college or employment and reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. For more information, visit bgcsctn.org.