HCLTech Signs an Exclusive Preferred Professional Services Agreement With Cloud Software Group for TIBCO Solutions

NEW YORK & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCLTech, a leading global technology company, announced an exclusive preferred professional services agreement with Cloud Software Group, to help implement, upgrade, modernize and provide services for all TIBCO products for enterprise customers across the globe. This partnership will help drive better value for end customers leveraging TIBCO products to further accelerate their data-driven digital transformation.

Cloud Software Group is the company formed upon completion of the Citrix take-private transaction and related combination with TIBCO. Today, Cloud Software Group provides the modern enterprise with mission-critical software through its key brands, including TIBCO, Citrix, NetScaler, Spotfire, XenServer, ShareFile, and Jaspersoft.

Cloud Software Group’s TIBCO customers will have access to enhanced digital transformation capabilities through HCLTech's technology offerings and consulting expertise across digital, cloud, automation, engineering and process optimization.

The addition of TIBCO products will further strengthen HCLTech’s professional services portfolio that already includes a comprehensive set of software product lines.

Close to 400 professional services employees from Cloud Software Group with expertise in TIBCO products will transition to HCLTech, bringing their deep domain knowledge to serve ongoing customer relationships and scale up HCLTech's existing TIBCO Center of Excellence.

“At Cloud Software Group, we’re constantly searching for opportunities to deliver an exceptional customer experience,” said Scott Harris, Senior Vice President, Cloud Software Group. “Through this partnership, we are enhancing and expanding how we support our TIBCO customers along their data journeys. With HCLTech’s long-standing history of expertise in innovation and cutting-edge digital technologies, we can further empower enterprises as they unlock the potential of real-time data through our platform.”

“This is a win-win partnership for both companies. We look forward to collaborating with Cloud Software Group’s product and support teams, adding yet another differentiator to our IT services portfolio,” said Anil Ganjoo, Chief Growth Officer, Americas, TMT and RCPG, HCLTech. “We look forward to an amazing journey with the new employees from Cloud Software Group and are thrilled to welcome them to HCLTech."