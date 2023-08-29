Daily Racing Form Congratulates Brand Ambassador Jena Antonucci, Trainer of Travers Stakes Winner

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daily Racing Form (“DRF”), a leading provider of premium data and authoritative editorial coverage to sports and horse racing enthusiasts in North America, today joined the horse racing community in continuing to celebrate the victory by Arcangelo and trainer Jena Antonucci, a DRF Brand Ambassador, in Saturday’s Grade 1, $1.25 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga.

The impressive win is a testament to the dedication of Antonucci, who has a background as an equine veterinary assistant, as well as the steadfast support of her team. She is the second female trainer to win the Travers, following Thanksgiving’s win with Mary Hirsch in 1938. Earlier this year, Antonucci became the first female trainer to win the Belmont Stakes with Arcangelo, and thus the first woman to win a Triple Crown race.

Arcangelo, ridden by Javier Castellano and owned by Blue Rose Farm, earned a career-best Beyer Speed Figure of 105 for his one-length victory in the Travers. This ties Arcangelo with Forte, Mage, Saudi Crown, and Two Phil’s as the fastest performance by a 3-year-old in a two-turn race this year.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for this incredible journey Arcangelo is taking us all on,” Antonucci said. “We are enjoying everyone’s positive energy and appreciate all the well wishes and kind words. I am thrilled to serve as an ambassador with the historic DRF brand and look forward to it shaping the future of horse racing.”

Through their partnership, DRF and Antonucci work together to promote continued excellence across horse racing. Antonucci's expertise and passion align seamlessly with DRF's mission to provide racing enthusiasts with the most comprehensive information available. DRF has been a trusted name in horse racing for 129 years, and its commitment to delivering premium data and analysis continues to drive the sport forward.

“The DRF family congratulates Jena Antonucci and her team," said Scott Butera, Chief Executive Officer of Sports Information Group, the publisher of DRF. “We look forward to more victories and a continued, fruitful partnership between Jena and DRF.”

For more information about the DRF and Jena Antonucci partnership, please visit:

https://promos.drf.com/jena

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held merchant bank comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, technology development and solutions.

For almost 30 years, ZCG Principals have invested tens of billions in capital and have industry leading track records in private equity and credit.

ZCG has approximately $7B of AUM in asset management and its investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies.

ZCG has a global team comprised of over 400 talented professionals. For more information, please visit www.zcg.com.

About Daily Racing Form

Daily Racing Form is "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing and sports enthusiasts throughout North America. DRF.com provides players with the most extensive data coverage in horse racing, interactive past performances, proprietary handicapping and analytics tools, expert picks, and access to DRF Bets™. (www.drf.com)

About Affinity Interactive

Affinity Interactive is an omni-channel gaming industry leader with an expanded suite of casino and online gaming offerings. Combining leading regional casinos in Nevada, Missouri and Iowa with advanced technology, digital and media platforms, and an online betting presence, Affinity Interactive has nearly 1 million combined customers and is positioned to capitalize on the continued momentum in sports betting and iGaming globally. Affinity Interactive companies also include: the iconic Daily Racing Form, "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing and sports enthusiasts throughout North America; DRF Bets™, one of America's fastest-growing online and mobile wagering platforms; and DRF Sports, which provides fans with exclusive up-to-date sports betting stats, insights and analysis on all major U.S. sports and leagues. For more information, please visit affinityinteractive.com, DRF.com, bets.DRF.com and DRF.com/sports.

Affinity Interactive is a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, L.L.C., the private equity fund management arm of Z Capital Group, L.L.C. ("ZCG"). ZCG is a leading, privately held merchant bank comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, technology development and solutions. ZCG has a global team comprised of over 400 professionals. (www.zcg.com)