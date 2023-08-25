AM Best Assigns Preliminary Credit Assessment to Indigo Risk Retention Group Inc.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Preliminary Credit Assessment (PCA) to Indigo Risk Retention Group Inc. (Indigo RRG) (Charleston, SC) with a Financial Strength Assessment of A- pca (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Assessment of “a-” pca (Excellent). The outlook assigned to this PCA is stable.

The PCA reflects Indigo RRG’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The PCA also reflects the expectation that Indigo RRG qualifies to be a member of the Concert Insurance Group (Concert) rating unit. Initial capitalization of Indigo RRG will occur via a surplus note funded by Concert’s parent, Concert Group Holdings, Inc. Additionally, the PCA reflects the anticipation that Indigo RRG will participate in a material reinsurance agreement with a group member.

Indigo RRG is a new risk retention group that intends to underwrite medical professional liability (MPL) insurance for individual physicians and physician groups. Concert is a specialty insurance group that specializes in fronting insurance programs and providing a wide range of coverage, which includes MPL. Indigo RRG will benefit from Concert’s sponsorship and support, which in addition to reinsurance and initial capital, includes board oversight, underwriting and operational capabilities.

