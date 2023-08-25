Big Path Capital Advises Green Sprouts on Sale to O2C Brands

ASHEVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Big Path Capital, a leading investment bank for mission-driven companies, was the sole advisor to Green Sprouts in their recent sale to O2C Brands. Founded over 40 years ago by Becky Cannon, Green Sprouts has been a pioneer in sustainable, innovative baby products. Big Path Capital, a certified B Corporation since 2008, has worked with more impact companies and funds than any other investment bank in the sector.

“Creating a lasting impact on the world is what drives our clients and Green Sprouts is no exception. Finding the right mission-aligned investor or buyer to ensure our client’s legacy of impact continues is what we do best,” said Big Path’s Founder and CEO, Michael Whelchel. “We are thrilled that Becky found the right steward for her company’s legacy in O2C Brands. Like-minded partnerships like these can be found. Founders don’t have to sacrifice their values in a sale or investment.”

“Big Path was a true pleasure to work with throughout the process. I did this once in my life and it was deeply important that I get it right and work with an advising team I could trust,” said Cannon. “We found the right long-term steward for Green Sprouts with O2C Brands. I look forward to seeing Green Sprouts grow into its next chapter.”

About Big Path Capital

Big Path Capital, founded in 2007, assists impact companies in raising capital, company exits and in founder liquidity strategies. Unique in the impact investing sector, the firm’s placement agency also supports impact private equity funds in finding aligned investors. This dual approach to moving capital into impact companies and funds is Big Path Capital’s strategy to change how capitalism is done to leverage it as a force for good. www.bigpath.com

About Green Sprouts

Green Sprouts was founded in 1982 by Becky Cannon to provide sustainable, innovative baby products that foster natural health for whole child development. The Green Sprouts brand has gained a loyal following among parents seeking high-quality, safe, sustainable products for their children. www.greensprouts.com

About O2C Brands

O2C Brands, LLC is a family brand compilation that enhances the everyday family experience. The company has significant retail placement and deep sales relationships across multiple market channels, including mass, sporting goods, specialty, grocery, drug/pharmacy, hardware/do-it-yourself, healthcare, e-commerce, theme park, and more. www.o2cbrands.com