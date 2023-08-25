Cognex Joins the OSARO Partners Alliance to Enhance Pick-and-Place Robots in Fulfillment Warehouses

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OSARO®, a global leader in machine-learning-enabled robotics for e-commerce, has welcomed Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the leader in industrial machine vision, into the OSARO Partners Alliance, an ecosystem of expertise aimed at delivering optimal automation solutions to customers. By integrating Cognex DataMan fixed-mount, image-based barcode readers into the OSARO Robotic Bagging System, OSARO solved a difficult technical challenge for Zenni Optical.

The recent deployment at Zenni in Novato, California, showcased the role of Cognex’s DataMan barcode readers in OSARO’s system, which comprises a FANUC M-10 Series robot arm powered by OSARO SightWorks™ vision and control system for robots, a Pregis Sharp™ automated bagging machine, Cognex readers, and Framos cameras to guide the robot. NPSG Global constructed the physical infrastructure in collaboration with OSARO’s technical team.

The system demonstrated compelling ROI for one of the world’s top eyeglass retailers by solving an ongoing challenge. Zenni’s signature translucent blue eyeglass cases had stymied scanners from several OEMs that were unable to read barcodes through the plastic cases. OSARO vetted several suppliers before selecting Cognex DataMan readers, which achieved 99% accuracy and read rates, while increasing throughput by 80%.

Lighting plays an important role in barcode reading solutions and helps to increase read rates. Cognex’s high-intensity LED lighting — a high-powered integrated torch (HPIT) — was instrumental in the ability to read barcodes through Zenni’s eyewear cases. Today, each OSARO robotic system can pick, scan, bag, and label up to 410 eyeglasses per hour.

“At OSARO, we’re always looking for the best technologies and vendors to incorporate into our strategic partnership ecosystem. Cognex is now part of that partnership strategy to deploy the best possible solutions to our customers,” said OSARO VP of Operations Gemma Ross. “We are excited to be working with Cognex and to draw on their experts with deep domain experience in the successful deployment of barcode readers in challenging e-commerce and logistics applications.”

“Cognex is proud to partner with OSARO to solve the most difficult barcode reading challenges on behalf of its customer, Zenni,” said Ben Carey, director of logistics product management at Cognex. “Our DataMan barcode-reading solutions can read barcodes in challenging conditions, ensuring that customers can maintain an efficient and accurate robotic pick-and-place process — and deliver customer orders on time.”

OSARO Partners Alliance addresses an urgent need for better automation

The OSARO Partners Alliance offers one-stop access for businesses looking to deploy robotic solutions in their fulfillment operations. It provides a mechanism for AMR and ASRS vendors, integrators, distributors, third-party logistics companies, and consultants to collaborate and co-market unified solutions. The program is designed to optimize every stage of a customer’s purchasing and deployment processes through collaboration with OSARO's partners.

The OSARO partners program convenes the optimal set of players to deliver success to both customers and partners. It fosters a community where participants can share knowledge, resources, and expertise to support their mutual clients as they evolve their supply-chain capabilities to keep e-commerce humming.

Members of the Alliance can use OSARO’s industry-leading pick-and-place vision software to create new opportunities, build new revenue streams together, and expand the range of available solutions for fast-growing e-commerce and logistics businesses.

ABOUT COGNEX CORPORATION

Cognex Corporation invents and commercializes technologies that address some of the most critical manufacturing and distribution challenges. We are a leading global provider of machine vision products and solutions that improve efficiency and quality in high-growth-potential businesses across attractive industrial end markets. Our solutions blend physical products and software to capture and analyze visual information, allowing for the automation of manufacturing and distribution tasks for customers worldwide. Machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing or distribution and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries and e-commerce packages, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them. Machine vision is important for applications in which human vision is inadequate to meet requirements for size, accuracy, or speed, or in instances where substantial cost savings or quality improvements are maintained.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 4 million image-based products, representing over $10 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For details, visit cognex.com.

ABOUT OSARO

OSARO delivers best-in-class robotic piece-picking solutions for e-commerce where key challenges include high SKU inventories, complex packaging, and fragile items. In the rapidly evolving world of logistics technology, OSARO offers smarter automation, low-risk business plans, and its signature Hypercare support from concept exploration to onsite installation. OSARO’s intelligent robots enable goods-to-robot (G2R) use cases, where the greatest gains are yet to be made on the automated warehouse floor. Its machine-learning vision and control software provides the foundation for all its products. For more information, visit osaro.com.