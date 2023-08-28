Timothy’s Center for Gardening Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today the company completed its acquisition of Timothy’s Center for Gardening (“Timothy’s”), a wholesale distributor of hardscapes, nursery products, and bulk materials with one location in Robbinsville, New Jersey.

“For generations, New Jersey and Philadelphia-area customers have relied on Timothy’s for hardscapes and plant materials. With their extensive experience and reputation for excellent customer service, they are a perfect complement to our business in this region and a great addition to SiteOne,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

“We are excited to continue Timothy’s rich legacy as part of the SiteOne family and enhance our ability to serve customers and offer additional growth opportunities to our associates,” said Tim Serinese, owner of Timothy’s.

This is the seventh acquisition in 2023 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services to landscape professionals.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/