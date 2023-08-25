Netherlands-Based ROC van Amsterdam-Flevoland Selects YuJa Video Platform to Serve More Than 38,000 Students Attending 12 Colleges

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROC van Amsterdam-Flevoland, the biggest vocational educational institute in the Netherlands, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to provide a video and media creation, hosting, storage, and distribution solution across its campuses. The institution put out a tender for a video solution through SURF, a collaborative organization for IT in Dutch education and research.

The institution was seeking a video platform to enhance functionality, ease management of content and make processes more future proof. In addition, leaders wanted to prepare for an increase in digital media, make content more easily available to a wider audience, support educators and students in daily teaching and learning activities, improve the searchability of digital content, and enable archiving. Beyond these benefits, the institution will have the ability to add captions, embed video quizzes, and share content among a variety of audiences, as well as comprehensive analytics, gradebook integration, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility, and other features that enable success for instructors and students. YuJa also integrates with Canvas, the institution’s learning management system.

YuJa works with a variety of institutions in the Netherlands, including the University of Twente, Wageningen University and Research, and Eindhoven University to provide all-in-one video and media solutions.

“As a leader in ed-tech solutions, YuJa is committed to providing institutions with a comprehensive video and media experience that makes it easy for instructors, students and others to create engaging, interactive content in a secure, organized manner,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited to expand our reach in the Netherlands and for ROC van Amsterdam-Flevoland to experience the broad features and tools provided.”

ABOUT ROC VAN AMSTERDAM-FLEVOLAND

The ROC van Amsterdam-Flevoland (ROCvA-F) offers more than 300 vocational education programs in all industries in the Netherlands, including Amsterdam, Amstelveen, Diemen, Hilversum, Hoofddorp, Almere and Lelystad. ROCvA-F is the biggest vocational educational institute in the Netherlands and market leader. ROCvA-F has more than 38,000 students and 12 colleges.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.