NFL Rivals Announce New Partnership With the Miami Dolphins

MIAMI & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To celebrate the kickoff of the 2023 NFL season, NFL Rivals, the officially licensed video game of the National Football League (NFL) and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), today announced a new partnership with the Miami Dolphins.

The partnership, NFL Rivals’ first with an NFL franchise, gives Rivals prominent in-stadium branding and sweepstake opportunities for fans to win VIP experiences at Miami Dolphins home games at Hard Rock Stadium throughout the season. This initiative is part of Rivals’ effort to reach fans in major markets as the NFL season kicks off.

“We’re thrilled to work with the Miami Dolphins organization, one of the NFL’s most storied franchises,” said John Linden, CEO at Mythical Games. “This partnership allows us to explore new fan engagements with their audience, in one of the world’s technology and crypto hubs.”

“We’re excited to partner with NFL Rivals to bring new innovative ways to engage the Miami Dolphins fanbase with the team,” said Miami Dolphins Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Katharine Bohlmann. “With the evolution of gaming, we understand the importance of embracing change and believe this is the perfect partnership that will allow us to capitalize on this new frontier and uniquely engage with our fans.”

NFL Rivals is the first NFL-licensed mobile game incorporating digital ownership technology, with over two million downloads and over 15 million games played in its soft launch.

NFL Rivals is now available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store.

Interested fans can also visit the NFL Rivals website for more information and to join the NFL Rivals Community.

About Mythical Games

Acknowledged by Forbes’ Disruptive Technology Companies To Watch in 2019 and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2021, Mythical is a next-generation games technology company creating a web3 gaming ecosystem by leveraging blockchain technology and playable NFTs for tools that enable players, creators, artists, brands and game developers to become stakeholders and owners in new “play and own” game economies.

Led by gaming industry veterans, the team specializes in building games around player-owned economies and has helped develop major franchises, including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Guitar Hero, DJ Hero, Marvel Strike Force, and Skylanders.

Mythical Platform protects gamers that may be new to blockchain through a custodial wallet for their digital items while allowing advanced players the freedom to link their own wallets via bridges between the Mythical Chain and public mainnets. With its “gamers-first” focus, the Mythical Platform ensures players don’t need to dive into the intricacies of blockchain to enjoy ownership of their digital collections and have a great game experience.

About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games at Hard Rock Stadium and train at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. For more information, visit Dolphins.com.