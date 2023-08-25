Thermomix Heats up Home Cooking in Texas: Announces New Dallas Corporate Headquarters at Annual Consultant Conference in Austin

AUSTIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermomix®, manufacturer of the leading all-in-one Wi-Fi-connected cooking appliance, the TM6®, met with over 250 of its top sales Thermomix Independent Consultants from the U.S. and Canada on Aug. 24 and 25 in Austin, Texas, as part of the company's 2023 Annual Thermomix ROAR Conference: Round Up & Roar. During the event, the brand reinforced its commitment to dedicated expansion across the U.S. and announced plans for the company to move its corporate headquarters from Thousand Oaks, California to Dallas, Texas by the end of the year.

Home to numerous direct sales companies for decades, Texas was a clear winner when the brand was choosing a new headquarters location. According to Thermomix’s CEO for the U.S. and Canada, Fredrik Lundqvist, “We greatly admire the state’s deep history with building connection and culture through food, and for the way Texas supports entrepreneurs and innovative businesses such as Thermomix. After being here in Austin these past few days, we are excited to root ourselves in the rich tapestry of Texas, fuel our long-term future, and heat up an appreciation for the world of home cooking in new and exciting ways.”

Thermomix's parent company, German-based Vorwerk, now in its 140th year of operation, reported $4.1 billion in global sales in 2022, with U.S. sales of Thermomix reaching over $30 million, up 28.7% over the prior year. These numbers make Vorwerk the fifth largest direct-selling company in the world and nearly every dollar of the booming global business came from the company’s unique direct sales model, which prioritizes in-home tactile cooking experiences hosted by Consultants, over e-commerce.

A Round Up & Roar to remember: Thermomix also announces brand innovations and new product offerings at Austin conference

In addition to the company's exciting headquarters announcement, this week's gathering offered the brand's leading Independent Consultants from across the U.S. and Canada a deep dive into upcoming product news and innovations, including:

A rebranded website experience that showcases each of the do-it-all appliance’s 28 functions and industry-leading Cookidoo® integration, highlights the unique benefits of hosting a cooking demo with a Consultant, and simplifies the process of starting your own Thermomix Independent Consultant business. Learn more at www.thermomix.com.

The brand’s first-ever U.S. and Canadian loyalty program where users can earn points in nine ways including hosting a cooking demo, completing a Welcome Service, and reviewing products.

A limited edition Sparkling Black TM6® celebrating 140 years of Vorwerk. The Sparkling Black is available exclusively to Thermomix Independent Consultants at this time.

A localized brand mission bringing families together through simple, healthy, and creative cooking across generations - Thermomix: ignite passion, spark joy, and cherish WOW moments.

A variety of limited-edition accessories, essentials, and merchandise, available online starting in September and in plenty of time for the upcoming holiday gifting season

As Thermomix celebrates innovation and all things Texas coming out of Austin this week, consumers across the country can also tap into the company’s new Texan vitality by trying the bold flavors of its “Texas Road Trip” recipe collection on Cookidoo - the brand’s official digital recipe portal, featuring over 80,000 guided recipes. From simple-to-prepare fajita seasonings and refreshing horchatas to Ruby Red grapefruit palomas and more, home cooking enthusiasts will find ample Thermomix inspiration from the Lone Star State now and for the foreseeable future.

About Thermomix

Since its inception in 1971, Thermomix has been revolutionizing kitchens across the world. Evolving from seven functions to a total of 28 unique capabilities with its latest model, Thermomix continues to set the standard for smart kitchens globally. Widely used in more than 11 million kitchens worldwide, Thermomix has been transforming kitchens for the past five decades. From amateurs to executive chefs, Thermomix makes achieving culinary feats effortless, with renowned chefs Ludo Lefebvre, Matthew Kenney, Bill Yosses, Antonio Bachour, and more praising its functionality. In a modern society where time is precious, Thermomix is poised to digitally revolutionize the art of cooking by streamlining the process in its entirety. For more information visit: www.thermomix.com.

About Vorwerk

Vorwerk is the number one direct sales company in Europe and the world-leading direct seller of high-quality household appliances. Founded in Wuppertal, Germany, in 1883, today Vorwerk is an international family enterprise. Its core business is the production and sale of superior household products (Thermomix kitchen appliance, Kobold cleaning systems). Vorwerk always seeks direct contact with its customers and achieves this primarily through its advisors, who are at the center of the company’s sales activities and serve as a central point of contact for the customer. The Vorwerk family also includes the akf group. Vorwerk generates consolidated sales of 4.1 billion euros (2022) and operates in more than 60 countries.