L’Officiel Hong Kong successfully registered with the HK SAR Government’s Office for Film, Newspaper and Article Administration

NEW YORK & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group ("AMTD WME"), alongside with L’Officiel Inc. SAS jointly announced that the Government of The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“HK SAR”)’s Office For Film, Newspaper and Article Administration has issued a formal letter to AMTD Group (“AMTD”) to inform about the successful registration of the magazine “L’OFFICIEL HONG KONG SAR” in accordance with the Registration of Local Newspapers Ordinance (Laws of Hong Kong, CAP. 268) (the Ordinance).

In slightly more than a year post the global acquisition of L’Officiel Inc. SAS, AMTD has already successfully secured governmental permits or completed acquisitions of existing franchisees under the direct owner’s model in important regions including South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines); and Greater Bay Area (Hong Kong).

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with core business portfolio to span across financial services, digital solutions, media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a premier Asia financial institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors from Asia, including China and Hong Kong as well as the ASEAN markets with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop financial services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected financial needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles as well as hospitality and VIP services. Leveraging its deep roots in Asia and its unique eco-system — the “AMTD SpiderNet” — AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active superconnector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital solutions services, digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group

AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group is jointly setup by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital Inc., headquartered in France, to embark and focus on global strategies and developments of a multi-media, entertainment and cultures worldwide platform, AMTD WME will comprise of L’Officiel Inc. SAS, The Art Newspaper, DigFin, various movie and entertainment projects and L’Officiel Coffee, etc in its business portfolio.

