Feature-Rich Georgia Mansion Selling to the Highest Bidder Sept 1st

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A multimillion-dollar home located just outside Atlanta will be sold to the highest bidder at a luxury auction® sale scheduled for Friday, September 1. The property recently asked $4.1 million but will now be sold to the highest bidder without reserve and regardless of the high bid price, according to Platinum Luxury Auctions, the Miami-based auction house that is managing the transaction. Platinum is working in cooperation with listing brokerage Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers for the sale.

Located just north of Atlanta in the city of Alpharetta, the property is within The Manor Golf and Country Club, a guard-gated development of luxury residences. Club amenities include a Tom Watson-designed golf course (18 holes), award-winning tennis program, swim facility, fitness center, spa, fine dining, and kid's club.

The property occupies a manicured, 1.22-acre lot on a quiet cul-de-sac. Its residence offers three living levels and approximately 11,900 sf of interiors, with 7 bedrooms and 7.5 baths. Its substantial list of amenities - both indoors and outdoors - makes it ideal for a large, active family or for those who love to entertain, according to Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president. "It's one of those properties about which you can make the comment, 'You never need to leave the house,' and actually mean it in a quite literal sense."

To be sure, the luxe home is loaded with features, including lofted, two-story ceilings with oversized windows throughout the main living level, two gourmet kitchens, an elevator, and a finished lower level with a fitness center, sauna, recording studio, home theater, wine room with illuminated shelving and separate tasting area, and billiards/gaming areas.

Outdoor living areas are equally impressive, and include multiple lounge areas, two firepits, a tropical-themed jacuzzi, rock waterfall, waterslide, and a custom, PebbleTec pool with heating, LED lighting and in-pool seating at the swim-up/poolside cabana. The cabana includes one-half bath and an outdoor shower, and doubles as both a summer kitchen - with wood-fired pizza oven, 6-burner grill, hibachi grill, and refrigerator - and an outdoor theater with projection screen. There is also a basketball half-court (non-regulation) with painted concrete finish.

One of the property's garages provides a unique feature that augments the outdoor living space: its rear wall - facing the pool area - consists of a wide, glass-and-steel door that opens like a garage entry door. When open, the large space (enough for 2-3 vehicles) becomes a hybrid, indoor-outdoor living area, perfect for use as a serving/dining area, "VIP lounge," or simply as a retreat from the sun.

Additional features include garage parking for up to eight vehicles, a Control4 smart home system, and an above-garage carriage apartment with one bedroom, one bath, a kitchenette, and living area.

Buyers and buyers' brokers may preview the property daily between 11am and 5pm ET, by calling Platinum's project manage, Walter Cerini, at 800.997.4235 to schedule an appointment. Additional property and luxury auction® information is also available online at GeorgiaLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term(s) “luxury auction(s).” The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and in select international markets. Platinum’s team has closed more than $1.27 billion in non-distressed auction sales to date, while consulting or advising on more than $3.25 billion in luxury property assets worldwide. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.